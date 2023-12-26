EURO to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 27 December 2023

EURO to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 310 as per the Pakistan Open Market and the EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 313 on, 27 December 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

Advertisement DATE BUYING SELLING Today 310 313 EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan Advertisement CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 282.7 285.2 Euro 310 313 British Pound 310 313 UAE Dirham 77.35 78.1 Saudi Riyal 75.25 75.95 Kuwaiti Dinar 916.85 925.85 Canadian Dollar 211 213 Australian Dollar 190 191.9 Omani Riyal 735.45 743.45 Japanese Yen 1.45 1.53 Malaysian Ringgit 61.04 61.64 Qatari Riyal 77.64 78.34 Bahrain Dinar 751.62 759.62 Thai Bhat 8.17 8.32 Chinese Yuan 39.64 40.04 Hong Kong Dollar 36.17 36.52 Danish Krone 41.74 42.14 New Zealand Dollar 177.84 179.84 Singapore Dollar 210 212 Norwegians Krone 27.7 28 Swedish Krona 28.26 28.56 Swiss Franc 330.14 332.64 Indian Rupee 3.4 3.51 BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website. Advertisement