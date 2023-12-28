Expected Petrol Prices in Pakistan on January 1, 2024

Petrol prices in Pakistan are expected to go down in January 2024 due to recent changes in global oil prices. Reliable sources predict a reduction of about Rs1.72 per liter for petrol in the first half of the upcoming month, marking the third consecutive decline. On the flip side, diesel prices are anticipated to increase by approximately Rs1–Rs1.30 per liter.

As Pakistan faces high inflation rates, a potential decrease in fuel prices could bring relief to the crisis-stricken population and aid the government in stabilizing essential commodity costs, including food. The interim government is set to announce fuel price adjustments on December 31, 2023.

January petrol price in Pakistan (expected)

Expected petrol prices for January in Pakistan are Rs 265.62 per liter, while diesel is projected to be sold at Rs 277.21 per liter.

In the previous fortnight’s review, the caretaker government implemented a substantial Rs14 reduction in petrol prices and a Rs13.50 decrease in diesel prices, reflecting efforts to alleviate financial burdens on the public.