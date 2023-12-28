GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 29 Dec 2023

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 358.5 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 362. Updated on, 29 December 2023.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 358.5 362

CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 281.9 284.4 Euro 310 313 British Pound 358.5 362 UAE Dirham 76.8 77.6 Saudi Riyal 74.5 75.25 Kuwaiti Dinar 917.31 926.31 Canadian Dollar 211 213 Australian Dollar 190 191.9 Omani Riyal 732.58 740.58 Japanese Yen 1.45 1.53 Malaysian Ringgit 61.04 61.64 Qatari Riyal 77.73 78.43 Bahrain Dinar 749.87 757.87 Thai Bhat 8.17 8.32 Chinese Yuan 39.64 40.04 Hong Kong Dollar 36.1 36.45 Danish Krone 41.82 42.22 New Zealand Dollar 177.84 179.84 Singapore Dollar 211 213 Norwegians Krone 27.7 28 Swedish Krona 28.26 28.56 Swiss Franc 329.69 332.19 Indian Rupee 3.4 3.51 BOLNews.com, Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.