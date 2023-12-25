Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 26 Dec 2023

The Gold Rate in Pakistan is dynamic and fluctuates based on international gold rates. Gold imports mainly come from Gulf countries, and its price is influenced by the prevailing Dollar rate.

Gold is classified by grade and quality, with 22K and 24K gold being available in Pakistan, measured in tola and 10 grams. The cost of making gold jewelry is determined by the product’s design.

As of today, the Gold rate in Pakistan is Rs. 188,443 per 10 grams and Rs. 219,800 per tola. Gold rates are generally consistent nationwide, with each city’s Sarafa market determining the current gold rate. The Gold Rates in major cities like Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Islamabad are provided below.

Gold Rate in Pakistan

GOLD WEIGHT GOLD PURITY RATE TODAY 10 Grams 24K Rs. 188,443 1 Tola 24K Rs. 219,800 10 Grams 22K Rs. 172,740 1 Tola 22K Rs. 201,536 10 Grams 21K Rs. 164,888 1 Tola 21K Rs. 192,374 10 Grams 20K Rs. 157,036 1 Tola 20K Rs. 183,214 10 Grams 18K Rs. 141,333 1 Tola 18K Rs. 164,892 Advertisement Disclaimer: The gold rates provided here are based on current market conditions and international trends. Rates may vary slightly depending on local market dynamics. Viewers are advised to check with local sources for the most accurate and up-to-date gold rates in Pakistan. Advertisement