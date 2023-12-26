Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 27 Dec 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 27 Dec 2023

Articles
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 27 Dec 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 27 Dec 2023

The Gold Rate in Pakistan is dynamic and fluctuates based on international gold rates. Gold imports mainly come from Gulf countries, and its price is influenced by the prevailing Dollar rate.

Gold is classified by grade and quality, with 22K and 24K gold being available in Pakistan, measured in tola and 10 grams. The cost of making gold jewelry is determined by the product’s design.

As of today, the Gold rate in Pakistan is  Rs. 187,071 per 10 grams and Rs. 218,200 per tola. Gold rates are generally consistent nationwide, with each city’s Sarafa market determining the current gold rate. The Gold Rates in major cities like Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Islamabad are provided below.

Gold Rate in Pakistan

GOLD WEIGHTGOLD PURITYRATE TODAY
10 Grams24KRs. 187,071
1 Tola24KRs. 218,200
10 Grams22KRs. 171,482
1 Tola22KRs. 200,068
10 Grams21KRs. 163,688
1 Tola21KRs. 190,974
10 Grams20KRs. 155,893
1 Tola20KRs. 181,880
10 Grams18KRs. 140,304
1 Tola18KRs. 163,692
Disclaimer: The gold rates provided here are based on current market conditions and international trends. Rates may vary slightly depending on local market dynamics. Viewers are advised to check with local sources for the most accurate and up-to-date gold rates in Pakistan.

