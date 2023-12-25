Honda CG 125cc 2024, Honda 125s Gold Edition Installation Plans in Pakistan

Suzuki GS 150cc 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, December Update
The Honda CD 70 and Honda CG 125, from the renowned Japanese tech giant Honda, continued to be top choices among fans, maintaining their strong sales performance for another year, even in the face of significant price increases.
Pakistanis choose the Honda CG 125 for its throttle response and performance, and the motorcycle delivers satisfactory fuel efficiency. Despite the availability of other options, this bike continues to dominate the country’s two-wheeler automotive market.
The Honda CG 125 is renowned as the uncontested ruler of the roads in Pakistan, valued by customers for its robust performance.
The bike’s sturdy construction, the ready availability of parts, and the availability of aftermarket services contribute significantly to its sales. People favor the bike for its ease of maintenance and adaptability to various conditions.
The company raised Honda CG 125 prices at least six times this year. With the continuous price hikes, individuals are now exploring more accessible alternatives to acquire new bikes.
|Total price Rs234,900
|Monthly Installment
|3 Month Plan
|Rs78,300
|6 Month Plan
|Rs43,700
|12 Month Plan
|Rs23,900
|18 Month Plan
|Rs17,500
|24 Month Plan
|Rs14,300
|30 Month Plan
|Rs12,400
|36 Month Plan
|Rs11,200
|Total price Rs282,900
|Monthly Installment
|3 Month Plan
|Rs94,300
|6 Month Plan
|Rs52,600
|12 Month Plan
|Rs28,850
|18 Month Plan
|Rs21,000
|24 Month Plan
|Rs17,150
|30 Month Plan
|Rs14,900
|36 Month Plan
|Rs13,450
