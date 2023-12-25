Honda CG 125cc 2024, Honda 125s Gold Edition Installation Plans in Pakistan

The Honda CD 70 and Honda CG 125 maintain strong sales despite significant price increases.

The Honda CD 70 and Honda CG 125, from the renowned Japanese tech giant Honda, continued to be top choices among fans, maintaining their strong sales performance for another year, even in the face of significant price increases.

Pakistanis choose the Honda CG 125 for its throttle response and performance, and the motorcycle delivers satisfactory fuel efficiency. Despite the availability of other options, this bike continues to dominate the country’s two-wheeler automotive market.

The Honda CG 125 is renowned as the uncontested ruler of the roads in Pakistan, valued by customers for its robust performance.

The bike’s sturdy construction, the ready availability of parts, and the availability of aftermarket services contribute significantly to its sales. People favor the bike for its ease of maintenance and adaptability to various conditions.

The company raised Honda CG 125 prices at least six times this year. With the continuous price hikes, individuals are now exploring more accessible alternatives to acquire new bikes.

Honda CG 125 2024 Easy Installment Plans

Total price Rs234,900 Monthly Installment 3 Month Plan Rs78,300 6 Month Plan Rs43,700 12 Month Plan Rs23,900 18 Month Plan Rs17,500 24 Month Plan Rs14,300 30 Month Plan Rs12,400 36 Month Plan Rs11,200

Honda CG 125s 2024 Gold Easy Installment Plans

Total price Rs282,900 Monthly Installment 3 Month Plan Rs94,300 6 Month Plan Rs52,600 12 Month Plan Rs28,850 18 Month Plan Rs21,000 24 Month Plan Rs17,150 30 Month Plan Rs14,900 36 Month Plan Rs13,450