Edition: English
Edition: English

Honda CG 125cc 2024, Honda 125s Gold Edition Installation Plans in Pakistan

  • The Honda CD 70 and Honda CG 125 maintain strong sales despite significant price increases.
  • The Honda CG 125 is renowned as the uncontested ruler of Pakistan’s roads.
  • Pakistanis opt for the Honda CG 125 for its throttle response and performance, which dominate the two-wheeler market
The Honda CD 70 and Honda CG 125, from the renowned Japanese tech giant Honda, continued to be top choices among fans, maintaining their strong sales performance for another year, even in the face of significant price increases.

Pakistanis choose the Honda CG 125 for its throttle response and performance, and the motorcycle delivers satisfactory fuel efficiency. Despite the availability of other options, this bike continues to dominate the country’s two-wheeler automotive market.

The Honda CG 125 is renowned as the uncontested ruler of the roads in Pakistan, valued by customers for its robust performance.

The bike’s sturdy construction, the ready availability of parts, and the availability of aftermarket services contribute significantly to its sales. People favor the bike for its ease of maintenance and adaptability to various conditions.

The company raised Honda CG 125 prices at least six times this year. With the continuous price hikes, individuals are now exploring more accessible alternatives to acquire new bikes.

Honda CG 125 2024 Easy Installment Plans

Total price Rs234,900Monthly Installment
3 Month PlanRs78,300
6 Month PlanRs43,700
12 Month PlanRs23,900
18 Month PlanRs17,500
24 Month PlanRs14,300
30 Month PlanRs12,400
36 Month PlanRs11,200

Honda CG 125s 2024 Gold Easy Installment Plans

Total price Rs282,900Monthly Installment
3 Month PlanRs94,300
6 Month PlanRs52,600
12 Month PlanRs28,850
18 Month PlanRs21,000
24 Month PlanRs17,150
30 Month PlanRs14,900
36 Month PlanRs13,450

 

