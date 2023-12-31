Honda CG 125cc Latest Price in Pakistan & Features – January 2024 Update

Honda Pridor 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update
In the bustling automotive landscape of Pakistan, the Honda Pridor has carved...
The Honda CG 125, a popular choice among motorcycle enthusiasts in Pakistan, combines classic design with reliable performance. As a well-established model in Honda’s lineup, the CG 125 has earned a reputation for its durability and efficient performance. Let’s delve into the price details and key specifications that define the Honda CG 125 in the Pakistani market.
Engine and Performance:
The Honda CG 125 is equipped with a robust 125-cc engine known for its reliable performance and fuel efficiency. The four-stroke engine provides a balanced mix of power and economy, making it suitable for both daily commuting and longer rides.
Transmission:
The CG 125 typically features a manual transmission, offering riders the traditional and engaging experience of shifting gears. The transmission is designed to deliver a smooth and responsive ride.
Classic Design:
The CG 125 boasts a classic design that has stood the test of time. With its timeless silhouette and iconic tank shape, the motorcycle exudes a retro charm, appealing to riders who appreciate a vintage aesthetic.
Comfortable Seating:
Designed with rider comfort in mind, the CG 125 features a well-padded and ergonomically shaped seat. The comfortable seating arrangement enhances the overall riding experience, especially during extended journeys.
Durable Build:
Known for its sturdy build and durability, the CG 125 is constructed to withstand varying road conditions. The robust frame and reliable components contribute to the motorcycle’s long-lasting performance.
Reliable Suspension:
The motorcycle is equipped with a reliable suspension system designed to provide a smooth and stable ride. The suspension setup contributes to handling bumps and uneven surfaces with ease.
Effective Braking System:
Safety is prioritized in the CG 125 with an effective braking system. The motorcycle typically features both front and rear drum brakes, offering responsive stopping power when needed.
Fuel Efficiency:
Honda motorcycles, including the CG 125, are recognized for their fuel efficiency. The 125-cc engine is optimized to provide an economical fuel consumption rate, contributing to cost-effective ownership.
Widespread Availability of Spare Parts:
The popularity of the Honda CG 125 ensures the widespread availability of spare parts, contributing to ease of maintenance and repair. This availability is beneficial for owners seeking hassle-free service and upkeep.
The latest price of Honda CG 125cc 2024 in Pakistan is PKR 234,900
|Price
|PKR 234,900
|Dimension (Lxwxh)
|1912 x 735 x 1026 mm
|Engine
|4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air-Cooled
|Displacement
|125 cc
|Clutch
|N/A
|Transmission
|4-speed
|Horsepower
|11.0 HP @ 8500.0 RPM
|Torque
|9.5 Nm at 7500.0 RPM
|Bore and Stroke
|56.5 x 49.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.0:1
|Petrol Capacity
|9.2L
|Fuel Average
|45.0 KM/L
|Starting
|Kick start
|Top Speed
|100 KM/H
|Dry Weight
|100KG
|Frame
|Diamond-type steel
|Ground Clearance
|132mm
|Wheel Size
|18 in
|Tyre at Back
|3.00–17
|Tyre at Front
|2.50 – 2.50
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.