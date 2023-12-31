Honda CG 125cc Latest Price in Pakistan & Features – January 2024 Update

The Honda CG 125, a popular choice among motorcycle enthusiasts in Pakistan, combines classic design with reliable performance. As a well-established model in Honda’s lineup, the CG 125 has earned a reputation for its durability and efficient performance. Let’s delve into the price details and key specifications that define the Honda CG 125 in the Pakistani market.

Engine and Performance:

The Honda CG 125 is equipped with a robust 125-cc engine known for its reliable performance and fuel efficiency. The four-stroke engine provides a balanced mix of power and economy, making it suitable for both daily commuting and longer rides.

Transmission:

The CG 125 typically features a manual transmission, offering riders the traditional and engaging experience of shifting gears. The transmission is designed to deliver a smooth and responsive ride.

Classic Design:

The CG 125 boasts a classic design that has stood the test of time. With its timeless silhouette and iconic tank shape, the motorcycle exudes a retro charm, appealing to riders who appreciate a vintage aesthetic.

Comfortable Seating:

Designed with rider comfort in mind, the CG 125 features a well-padded and ergonomically shaped seat. The comfortable seating arrangement enhances the overall riding experience, especially during extended journeys.

Durable Build:

Known for its sturdy build and durability, the CG 125 is constructed to withstand varying road conditions. The robust frame and reliable components contribute to the motorcycle’s long-lasting performance.

Reliable Suspension:

The motorcycle is equipped with a reliable suspension system designed to provide a smooth and stable ride. The suspension setup contributes to handling bumps and uneven surfaces with ease.

Effective Braking System:

Safety is prioritized in the CG 125 with an effective braking system. The motorcycle typically features both front and rear drum brakes, offering responsive stopping power when needed.

Fuel Efficiency:

Honda motorcycles, including the CG 125, are recognized for their fuel efficiency. The 125-cc engine is optimized to provide an economical fuel consumption rate, contributing to cost-effective ownership.

Widespread Availability of Spare Parts:

The popularity of the Honda CG 125 ensures the widespread availability of spare parts, contributing to ease of maintenance and repair. This availability is beneficial for owners seeking hassle-free service and upkeep.

Honda CG 125cc 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

The latest price of Honda CG 125cc 2024 in Pakistan is PKR 234,900

Honda CG 125cc 2024 key specifications

Price PKR 234,900 Dimension (Lxwxh) 1912 x 735 x 1026 mm Engine 4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air-Cooled Displacement 125 cc Clutch N/A Transmission 4-speed Horsepower 11.0 HP @ 8500.0 RPM Torque 9.5 Nm at 7500.0 RPM Bore and Stroke 56.5 x 49.5 mm Compression Ratio 9.0:1 Petrol Capacity 9.2L Fuel Average 45.0 KM/L Starting Kick start Top Speed 100 KM/H Dry Weight 100KG Frame Diamond-type steel Ground Clearance 132mm Wheel Size 18 in Tyre at Back 3.00–17 Tyre at Front 2.50 – 2.50

