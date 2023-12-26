Honda City 1.2 excise registration fee update

The Honda City, a flagship model from the Japanese auto giant, stands out as a top-selling variant due to its modern design, spacious interior, and fuel efficiency.

Despite competition, this sedan remains a household name in the local market, reigning supreme on the streets since the 1990s. The current generation of the city introduces smart features like push-button start, keyless entry, and other captivating changes.

Loaded with automated temperature control, a feature-rich steering wheel, modern LED headlights, LED taillights, and the latest multimedia system, the Honda City continues to offer a blend of style and technology for today’s drivers.

Honda City models in Pakistan

The Honda City is available in five versions, starting with the basic 1.2LS MT, followed by the 1.2LS CVT, 1.5LS CVT, 1.5LAS MT, and the top-tier 1.5LAS CVT.

Honda City 1.2 Price in Pakistan

The Honda City MT 1.2L is priced at Rs4.699 million, and the City 1.2 LS CVT is available at Rs4.829 million.

Punjab Excise New Registration Fee for Honda City 1.2

The excise department imposes registration fees based on the vehicle’s engine capacity. The Honda City 1.2 has an engine capacity of 1199 cc, indicating that it falls into the category of engines above 1000 cc.

