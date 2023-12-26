Honda Civic 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Toyota Corolla 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update
The Toyota Corolla has long been a symbol of reliability, efficiency, and...
The Honda Civic, a name synonymous with style, performance, and innovation, continues to captivate car enthusiasts worldwide. The upcoming Honda Civic 2024 is poised to set new standards in the compact sedan segment. In this article, we will explore the anticipated price of the Honda Civic 2024 in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications, providing potential buyers with a glimpse of what to expect from this highly anticipated model.
The Honda Civic 2024 is likely to feature a range of advanced engine options, offering a balance between performance and fuel efficiency. Expect a powerful yet fuel-efficient engine designed to deliver a responsive driving experience.
Transmission options may include a smooth and efficient automatic transmission, contributing to a comfortable and enjoyable ride.
Honda is known for its innovative and stylish designs, and the Civic 2024 is expected to carry on this tradition. Anticipate a sleek and dynamic exterior with bold lines, a distinctive front grille, and eye-catching LED headlights.
The aerodynamic profile of the Civic 2024 is likely to enhance not only its visual appeal but also its overall performance and fuel efficiency.
Inside the Civic 2024, drivers and passengers can expect a refined and comfortable cabin. Premium materials, modern design elements, and spacious seating are likely to be key features.
Advanced infotainment options, including a touchscreen display, smartphone connectivity, and a premium audio system, may be integrated into the interior design.
Safety remains a top priority for Honda, and the Civic 2024 is expected to come equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features. This may include advanced driver-assistance systems, multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and a reinforced body structure for enhanced collision protection.
The Honda Civic has a reputation for delivering excellent fuel efficiency, and the 2024 model is likely to continue this tradition. With advancements in engine technology and a focus on aerodynamics, the Civic 2024 aims to provide an efficient and eco-friendly driving experience.
The Civic 2024 is anticipated to feature cutting-edge technology and connectivity options. This may include a user-friendly infotainment system with navigation, wireless charging, and smart connectivity features to enhance the overall driving experience.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Honda Civic Standard
Advertisement
1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 8,329,000
Honda Civic Oriel
1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 8,659,000
Honda Civic RS
1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 9,899,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4687 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1396 KG
|Overall Width
|1802 mm
|Boot Space
|409 L
|Overall Height
|1432 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2735 mm
|No. of Doors
|4 doors
|Ground Clearance
|154 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|Single-Turbo
|Displacement
|1500 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-Line
|Horse Power
|127 HP @ 5500 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.3:1
|Torque
|180 Nm @ 4500 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|PGM FI
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|220 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (CVT)
|Gearbox
|7 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.3m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|215/55/R16
|Wheel Size
|16 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|–
|Spare Tyre Size
|16 in
|Mileage City
|11 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|47 L
|Mileage Highway
|14 KM/L
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.