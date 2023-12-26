Honda Civic 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

The Honda Civic, a name synonymous with style, performance, and innovation, continues to captivate car enthusiasts worldwide. The upcoming Honda Civic 2024 is poised to set new standards in the compact sedan segment. In this article, we will explore the anticipated price of the Honda Civic 2024 in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications, providing potential buyers with a glimpse of what to expect from this highly anticipated model.

Engine Performance

The Honda Civic 2024 is likely to feature a range of advanced engine options, offering a balance between performance and fuel efficiency. Expect a powerful yet fuel-efficient engine designed to deliver a responsive driving experience.

Transmission options may include a smooth and efficient automatic transmission, contributing to a comfortable and enjoyable ride.

Exterior Design

Honda is known for its innovative and stylish designs, and the Civic 2024 is expected to carry on this tradition. Anticipate a sleek and dynamic exterior with bold lines, a distinctive front grille, and eye-catching LED headlights.

The aerodynamic profile of the Civic 2024 is likely to enhance not only its visual appeal but also its overall performance and fuel efficiency.

Interior Features

Inside the Civic 2024, drivers and passengers can expect a refined and comfortable cabin. Premium materials, modern design elements, and spacious seating are likely to be key features.

Advanced infotainment options, including a touchscreen display, smartphone connectivity, and a premium audio system, may be integrated into the interior design.

Safety Features

Safety remains a top priority for Honda, and the Civic 2024 is expected to come equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features. This may include advanced driver-assistance systems, multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and a reinforced body structure for enhanced collision protection.

Fuel Efficiency

The Honda Civic has a reputation for delivering excellent fuel efficiency, and the 2024 model is likely to continue this tradition. With advancements in engine technology and a focus on aerodynamics, the Civic 2024 aims to provide an efficient and eco-friendly driving experience.

Technology and Connectivity

The Civic 2024 is anticipated to feature cutting-edge technology and connectivity options. This may include a user-friendly infotainment system with navigation, wireless charging, and smart connectivity features to enhance the overall driving experience.

Honda Civic 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Honda Civic Standard Advertisement 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 8,329,000 Honda Civic Oriel 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 8,659,000 Honda Civic RS 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 9,899,000

Honda Civic 2024 Latest Key Specifications

Advertisement Dimensions Overall Length 4687 mm Kerb Weight 1396 KG Overall Width 1802 mm Boot Space 409 L Overall Height 1432 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2735 mm No. of Doors 4 doors Ground Clearance 154 mm Advertisement Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger Single-Turbo Displacement 1500 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In-Line Horse Power 127 HP @ 5500 RPM Compression Ratio 10.3:1 Torque 180 Nm @ 4500 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System PGM FI Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 220 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Automatic (CVT) Gearbox 7 – speed Steering

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 5.3m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering Advertisement Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Solid Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Solid Disc Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 215/55/R16 Wheel Size 16 in Spare Tyre PCD – Spare Tyre Size 16 in Advertisement Fuel Economy

Mileage City 11 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 47 L Mileage Highway 14 KM/L