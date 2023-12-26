Advertisement
Honda Civic 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Articles
Honda Civic 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

The Honda Civic, a name synonymous with style, performance, and innovation, continues to captivate car enthusiasts worldwide. The upcoming Honda Civic 2024 is poised to set new standards in the compact sedan segment. In this article, we will explore the anticipated price of the Honda Civic 2024 in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications, providing potential buyers with a glimpse of what to expect from this highly anticipated model.

Engine Performance

The Honda Civic 2024 is likely to feature a range of advanced engine options, offering a balance between performance and fuel efficiency. Expect a powerful yet fuel-efficient engine designed to deliver a responsive driving experience.

Transmission options may include a smooth and efficient automatic transmission, contributing to a comfortable and enjoyable ride.

Exterior Design

Honda Civic 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Honda is known for its innovative and stylish designs, and the Civic 2024 is expected to carry on this tradition. Anticipate a sleek and dynamic exterior with bold lines, a distinctive front grille, and eye-catching LED headlights.

The aerodynamic profile of the Civic 2024 is likely to enhance not only its visual appeal but also its overall performance and fuel efficiency.

Interior Features

Inside the Civic 2024, drivers and passengers can expect a refined and comfortable cabin. Premium materials, modern design elements, and spacious seating are likely to be key features.

Advanced infotainment options, including a touchscreen display, smartphone connectivity, and a premium audio system, may be integrated into the interior design.

Safety Features

Safety remains a top priority for Honda, and the Civic 2024 is expected to come equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features. This may include advanced driver-assistance systems, multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and a reinforced body structure for enhanced collision protection.

Fuel Efficiency

The Honda Civic has a reputation for delivering excellent fuel efficiency, and the 2024 model is likely to continue this tradition. With advancements in engine technology and a focus on aerodynamics, the Civic 2024 aims to provide an efficient and eco-friendly driving experience.

Technology and Connectivity

The Civic 2024 is anticipated to feature cutting-edge technology and connectivity options. This may include a user-friendly infotainment system with navigation, wireless charging, and smart connectivity features to enhance the overall driving experience.

Honda Civic 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Honda Civic Standard

1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 8,329,000

Honda Civic Oriel

1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 8,659,000

Honda Civic RS

1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 9,899,000

Honda Civic 2024 Latest Key Specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4687 mm
Kerb Weight1396 KG
Overall Width1802 mm
Boot Space409 L
Overall Height1432 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2735 mm
No. of Doors4 doors
Ground Clearance154 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerSingle-Turbo
Displacement1500 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-Line
Horse Power127 HP @ 5500 RPM
Compression Ratio10.3:1
Torque180 Nm @ 4500 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemPGM FI
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed220 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (CVT)
Gearbox7 – speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius5.3m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesSolid Disc
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size215/55/R16
Wheel Size16 in
Spare Tyre
PCD
Spare Tyre Size16 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City11 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity47 L
Mileage Highway14 KM/L
