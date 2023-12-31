Honda Pridor 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

In the bustling automotive landscape of Pakistan, the Honda Pridor has carved a niche for itself as a reliable and fuel-efficient commuter motorcycle. Honda, a brand synonymous with quality and performance, brings the Pridor to the market, catering to the needs of riders seeking a balance between affordability and durability.

Engine and Performance:

The Honda Pridor is equipped with a four-stroke, single-cylinder engine, providing a balance between power and fuel efficiency.

With a displacement typically around 97 cc, the Pridor is designed for optimal performance in urban commuting and short- to medium-distance rides.

Design and styling:

Advertisement

The Honda Pridor is known for its sleek and timeless design. The bike features a comfortable and ergonomic riding posture, making it suitable for both short commutes and longer rides.

The bike’s styling is often complemented by a sporty yet practical design, appealing to riders who appreciate a blend of aesthetics and functionality.

Transmission:

The Pridor features a smooth and reliable 4-speed constant mesh transmission, ensuring ease of use for riders of various experience levels.

Suspension and Handling:

The Pridor is equipped with a robust suspension system, ensuring a smooth and stable ride even on uneven road surfaces. The telescopic front forks and swing-arm rear suspension contribute to the bike’s handling capabilities.

Advertisement

Braking System:

Safety is a priority in the Pridor, and it typically comes with a reliable braking system. The bike is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, providing sufficient stopping power.

Instrument Cluster:

The Pridor features a clear and informative instrument cluster, including a speedometer, fuel gauge, and indicator lights, providing riders with essential information at a glance.

Fuel Efficiency:

One of the standout features of the Honda Pridor is its impressive fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting. The efficient engine design allows riders to cover more distance on a single tank of fuel.

Advertisement

Also Read Honda CD 70 2024: Easy Installments Plan in Pakistan, January Update In an innovative initiative, Bank Alfalah is offering a unique chance for...

Reliability and low maintenance:

Honda motorcycles are renowned for their reliability and low maintenance costs, and the Pridor is no exception. The bike is designed to withstand the rigors of daily use and requires minimal upkeep.

Honda Pridor 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

The Latest Price of Honda Pridor 2024 in Pakistan is PKR 208,900

Honda Pridor 2024 key specifications

Price PKR 208,900 Dimension (Lxwxh) 1986 x 718 x 1050 mm Engine 4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled Displacement 97 cc Clutch Multiple wet plates Transmission 4-speed Horsepower 7.5 HP @ 8500.0 RPM Torque 7.2 Nm @ 5500.0 RPM Bore & Stroke 50.0 x 49.5 mm Compression Ratio 9.0:1 Petrol Capacity 9.7L Fuel Average 45.0 KM/L Starting Kick start Top Speed 100 KM/H Dry Weight 96KG Frame Double Cradel Ground Clearance 156mm Wheel Size 18 in Tyre at Back 2.75 – 18 Tyre at Front 2.75 – 2.75

Advertisement