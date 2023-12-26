Honda’s e:N1 Electric SUV is now in Production

Honda becomes the first Japanese automaker to produce EVs in the country.

Local manufacturing and Thai market focus: N1 built with local parts; launch details coming in Q1 2024.

Honda’s global EV push, e:N1, aligns with the goal of 2 million BEVs by 2030.

Honda has officially started manufacturing its electric SUV, the “Honda e:N1,” in Thailand. This milestone makes Honda the first Japanese automaker to produce a fully electric vehicle (EV) in the country.

Honda e:N1 Hits Production Line

The first e:N1, assembled with components sourced locally, was produced at the Honda facility in Rojana Industrial Park, Prachinburi. This underscores Honda’s dedication to local manufacturing, not just as a testament to the country’s automotive sector but also as a strategic effort to enhance value by incorporating local parts and creating job opportunities for the local workforce.

Thai Market Launch

Details regarding the market launch of the Honda e-N1 are anticipated to be revealed in the first quarter of the upcoming year. This step demonstrates Honda‘s belief in the automotive market in Thailand. The electric SUV aims to provide Thai car buyers with an alternative, coexisting with vehicles powered by internal combustion engines and the innovative full hybrid e-HEV system.

Honda Global Electric Vision

Looking ahead, Honda is aligning its initiatives with the 2030 objective of manufacturing a minimum of 2 million battery electric vehicles (BEVs) worldwide. The e:N1 stands as evidence of Honda’s dedication to advancing electric mobility on a global level.

Sneak Peek into the Honda e-N1

Although detailed specifications are not disclosed, the e:N1 is often compared to an electric variant of Honda’s premium sport SUV, the HR-V. Fueled by a 68.8kWh battery that drives an electric motor, the e:N1 features 201 hp and 310 Nm of torque. Honda anticipates an impressive range exceeding 400km on a single charge, highlighting the SUV’s efficiency and environmentally friendly characteristics.

