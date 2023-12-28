How to get Canadian Startup Visa? good news for Pakistan

Pakistani entrepreneurs are exploring a unique path to Canadian immigration by considering the Canadian startup visa, deviating from traditional points-based systems.

The appeal lies in the startup visa’s absence of age restrictions and its reasonable financial requirements, offering a middle-ground approach.

This immigration option is distinct from Express Entry and business visas, specifically catering to individuals with tech-related business ideas that can benefit Canada.

Amid the annual migration of thousands from countries like India and Pakistan in search of better opportunities, Canada’s extension of work permits for 18 months is viewed favorably, addressing heightened labor market demand during the covid era.

The Canada startup visa program is seen by experts as a ‘golden opportunity’ for foreigners aspiring to establish startups.

Criteria focus on innovation, job creation, and global competitiveness. To apply, candidates must own a minimum of 10% of the business, possess voting power, and have support from a Canadian organization. Up to five individuals can apply, with proficiency in English or French required.

Notably, the startup visa stands out from work permits, specifically targeting entrepreneurs. The key requirement is an innovative business with the potential to generate jobs globally, emphasizing that this visa is tailored for non-traditional business ventures, as highlighted by immigration expert Julie Desai, as reported. Interested candidates can apply for the Canada startup visa online.