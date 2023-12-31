Hyundai Tucson 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, January Update

The Hyundai Tucson, a dynamic and stylish SUV, has gained significant popularity in the Pakistani automotive market. Offering a harmonious blend of design, performance, and advanced features, the Tucson has become a preferred choice for individuals and families seeking a versatile and comfortable driving experience. Let’s delve into the price details and key specifications that define the Hyundai Tucson in the Pakistani context.

Engine Options

The Hyundai Tucson is known for offering a variety of engine options, allowing buyers to choose based on their preferences and driving needs. Common engine options include a 2.0L MPI (Multi-Point Injection) petrol engine and a more powerful 2.0L CRDi (Common Rail Direct Injection) diesel engine.

Transmission Choices

The SUV is available with both manual and automatic transmission options, providing flexibility for drivers who have a preference for a specific transmission type.

Advertisement

Infotainment and Connectivity

The Tucson is equipped with a modern infotainment system featuring a touchscreen display, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. This ensures that occupants stay connected and entertained during their journeys.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Depending on the variant, the Hyundai Tucson may come equipped with advanced driver assistance features such as lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance, and adaptive cruise control. These technologies contribute to enhanced driving safety.

Spacious Interior

Advertisement

The Tucson is designed with a spacious and comfortable interior, offering ample legroom and cargo space. The interior is crafted with attention to detail and may include premium materials and finishes.

Panoramic Sunroof

Some variants of the Tucson feature a panoramic sunroof, adding a touch of luxury and allowing natural light to fill the cabin.

Smart Key and Push Button Start

Convenience features like a smart key system and push-button start contribute to a seamless and modern driving experience.

Stylish exterior design

Advertisement

The Hyundai Tucson boasts a stylish and aerodynamic exterior design characterized by Hyundai’s signature cascading grille, sleek LED headlights, and bold wheel arches.

Safety Features

Hyundai prioritizes safety, and the Tucson reflects this commitment with a range of safety features. These may include multiple airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), and a reinforced body structure designed to enhance occupant protection.

Also Read Toyota Fortuner Latest Price in Pakistan & Features – January 2024 Update The Toyota Fortuner, a stalwart in the SUV segment, continues to command...

Fuel Efficiency

Hyundai places emphasis on fuel efficiency, and the Tucson often delivers competitive fuel economy figures, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and long-distance travel.

Advertisement

Hyundai Tucson 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Advertisement Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS Automatic (AT) | Petrol | 2000 cc PKR 71.65 lacs Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS Sport Automatic (AT) | Petrol | 2000 cc PKR 80.03 lacs Hyundai Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate Automatic (AT) | Petrol | 2000 cc Advertisement PKR 86.59 lacs

Hyundai Tucson 2024 key specifications

Advertisement

Dimensions Overall Length 4480 mm Kerb Weight 1500 KG Overall Width 1850 mm Boot Space 877 L Overall Height 1660 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2670 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 172 mm Engine/ Motor

Advertisement Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 2000 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In-line Horse Power 155 HP @ 6200 RPM Compression Ratio 10.6:1 Torque 192 Nm @ 4000 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System MPi Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 220 KM/H Transmission Advertisement

Transmission Type Automatic (AT) Gearbox 6 – speed Steering Advertisement

Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 10.6m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering Suspension & Brakes

Advertisement Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes – Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes – Wheels and Tyres Advertisement

Wheel Type Alloy wheels Tyre Size 225/55/R18 Wheel Size 18 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 114.3mm Spare Tyre Size 18 in Fuel Economy

Advertisement Mileage City 10 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L Mileage Highway 12 KM/L Advertisement