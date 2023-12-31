Hyundai Tucson 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, January Update

Toyota Fortuner Latest Price in Pakistan & Features – January 2024 Update
The Toyota Fortuner, a stalwart in the SUV segment, continues to command...
The Hyundai Tucson, a dynamic and stylish SUV, has gained significant popularity in the Pakistani automotive market. Offering a harmonious blend of design, performance, and advanced features, the Tucson has become a preferred choice for individuals and families seeking a versatile and comfortable driving experience. Let’s delve into the price details and key specifications that define the Hyundai Tucson in the Pakistani context.
The Hyundai Tucson is known for offering a variety of engine options, allowing buyers to choose based on their preferences and driving needs. Common engine options include a 2.0L MPI (Multi-Point Injection) petrol engine and a more powerful 2.0L CRDi (Common Rail Direct Injection) diesel engine.
The SUV is available with both manual and automatic transmission options, providing flexibility for drivers who have a preference for a specific transmission type.
The Tucson is equipped with a modern infotainment system featuring a touchscreen display, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. This ensures that occupants stay connected and entertained during their journeys.
Depending on the variant, the Hyundai Tucson may come equipped with advanced driver assistance features such as lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance, and adaptive cruise control. These technologies contribute to enhanced driving safety.
The Tucson is designed with a spacious and comfortable interior, offering ample legroom and cargo space. The interior is crafted with attention to detail and may include premium materials and finishes.
Some variants of the Tucson feature a panoramic sunroof, adding a touch of luxury and allowing natural light to fill the cabin.
Convenience features like a smart key system and push-button start contribute to a seamless and modern driving experience.
The Hyundai Tucson boasts a stylish and aerodynamic exterior design characterized by Hyundai’s signature cascading grille, sleek LED headlights, and bold wheel arches.
Hyundai prioritizes safety, and the Tucson reflects this commitment with a range of safety features. These may include multiple airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), and a reinforced body structure designed to enhance occupant protection.
Hyundai places emphasis on fuel efficiency, and the Tucson often delivers competitive fuel economy figures, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and long-distance travel.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Advertisement
Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS
Automatic (AT) | Petrol | 2000 cc
PKR 71.65 lacs
Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS Sport
Automatic (AT) | Petrol | 2000 cc
PKR 80.03 lacs
Hyundai Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate
Automatic (AT) | Petrol | 2000 cc
Advertisement
PKR 86.59 lacs
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4480 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1500 KG
|Overall Width
|1850 mm
|Boot Space
|877 L
|Overall Height
|1660 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2670 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|2000 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-line
|Horse Power
|155 HP @ 6200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.6:1
|Torque
|192 Nm @ 4000 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPi
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|220 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (AT)
|Gearbox
|6 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|10.6m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|–
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|–
|Wheel Type
|Alloy wheels
|Tyre Size
|225/55/R18
|Wheel Size
|18 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|5 x 114.3mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|18 in
|Mileage City
|10 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Mileage Highway
|12 KM/L
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.