Hyundai Tucson 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, January Update

Articles
The Hyundai Tucson, a dynamic and stylish SUV, has gained significant popularity in the Pakistani automotive market. Offering a harmonious blend of design, performance, and advanced features, the Tucson has become a preferred choice for individuals and families seeking a versatile and comfortable driving experience. Let’s delve into the price details and key specifications that define the Hyundai Tucson in the Pakistani context.

Engine Options

The Hyundai Tucson is known for offering a variety of engine options, allowing buyers to choose based on their preferences and driving needs. Common engine options include a 2.0L MPI (Multi-Point Injection) petrol engine and a more powerful 2.0L CRDi (Common Rail Direct Injection) diesel engine.

Transmission Choices

The SUV is available with both manual and automatic transmission options, providing flexibility for drivers who have a preference for a specific transmission type.

Infotainment and Connectivity

The Tucson is equipped with a modern infotainment system featuring a touchscreen display, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. This ensures that occupants stay connected and entertained during their journeys.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Depending on the variant, the Hyundai Tucson may come equipped with advanced driver assistance features such as lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance, and adaptive cruise control. These technologies contribute to enhanced driving safety.

Spacious Interior

The Tucson is designed with a spacious and comfortable interior, offering ample legroom and cargo space. The interior is crafted with attention to detail and may include premium materials and finishes.

Panoramic Sunroof

Some variants of the Tucson feature a panoramic sunroof, adding a touch of luxury and allowing natural light to fill the cabin.

Smart Key and Push Button Start

Convenience features like a smart key system and push-button start contribute to a seamless and modern driving experience.

Stylish exterior design

The Hyundai Tucson boasts a stylish and aerodynamic exterior design characterized by Hyundai’s signature cascading grille, sleek LED headlights, and bold wheel arches.

Safety Features

Hyundai prioritizes safety, and the Tucson reflects this commitment with a range of safety features. These may include multiple airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), and a reinforced body structure designed to enhance occupant protection.

Also Read

Toyota Fortuner Latest Price in Pakistan & Features – January 2024 Update
Toyota Fortuner Latest Price in Pakistan & Features – January 2024 Update

The Toyota Fortuner, a stalwart in the SUV segment, continues to command...

Fuel Efficiency

Hyundai places emphasis on fuel efficiency, and the Tucson often delivers competitive fuel economy figures, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and long-distance travel.

Hyundai Tucson 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS

Automatic (AT)  |  Petrol  |  2000 cc

PKR 71.65 lacs

Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS Sport

Automatic (AT)  |  Petrol  |  2000 cc

PKR 80.03 lacs

Hyundai Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate

Automatic (AT)  |  Petrol  |  2000 cc

PKR 86.59 lacs

Hyundai Tucson 2024 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4480 mm
Kerb Weight1500 KG
Overall Width1850 mm
Boot Space877 L
Overall Height1660 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2670 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance172 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement2000 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-line
Horse Power155 HP @ 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.6:1
Torque192 Nm @ 4000 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed220 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)
Gearbox6 – speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius10.6m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front Brakes
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear Brakes
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeAlloy wheels
Tyre Size225/55/R18
Wheel Size18 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 114.3mm
Spare Tyre Size18 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City10 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity62 L
Mileage Highway12 KM/L
