Islamabad Metro Bus Service Route – Check Details

Islamabad’s Capital Development Authority (CDA) Metro Bus Service facilitates residents with four distinct bus routes.
Here’s Islamabad Metro Bus Service Routes:
Metro Orange Line Bus Route
The Metro Orange Line operates from FAF to Airport, passing through key locations like NHA, G-10, Police Foundation, NUST, G-13, Golra Morr, and N-5.
Metro Red Line Bus Route
Recognized as one of the lengthiest routes in the federal capital, the Metro Red Line Bus Service spans from Saddar to Secretariat. It traverses prominent stops such as Marrir Chowk, Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk, Waris Khan, Chandni Chowk, Rehmanabad, 6th Road, Shamsabad, Faizabad, Potohar, Khayaban e Johar, Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Kashmir Highway, Chaman, Ibn-e-Sina, Katchery, PIMS (Metro Bus Interchange Stop), Stock Exchange, 7th Avenue, Shaheed E-Millat, Parade Ground, and Secretariat.
Green Line Bus Route
The Green Line Bus Service commences from PIMS and concludes at Bharakahu, with stops at significant points including PIMS Hospital, G-7 / G-8, CDA, Aabpara, Foreign Office, Lake View Park, Malpur, Shahdara / Korang, and Bharakahu.
Blue Line Bus Route
Covering the route from PIMS to Karal Chowk, the Blue Line Bus Service transits through PIMS Hospital, G-7 / G-8, H-8 / Shakarparian, I-8 / Parade Ground, Faizabad, Sohan, Iqbal Town, Kuri Road, Zia Masjid, Khanna Pul, Fazaia, Gangal, Karal Chowk, and Gulberg.
These diverse routes aim to enhance the commuting experience for residents, connecting various parts of the city efficiently.
