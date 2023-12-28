Latest update on non-PTA, patched mobile phones

In response to the surge in illegal mobile phones flooding the market, Pakistani authorities are launching a comprehensive crackdown against non-PTA-registered and tampered devices.

This move aims to address significant revenue losses attributed to the use of manipulated International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers, allowing users to evade heavy taxes on mobile phones.

The Pakistani government had previously imposed customs taxes on mobile phones, especially targeting high-end devices. However, consumers facing high PTA registration fees and taxes sought alternative, illegal means to acquire phones at a lower cost.

Rising IMEI tampering

Facing financial strains due to increased taxes, individuals in Pakistan have turned to tampering with IMEI numbers—an illicit practice to avoid PTA registration fees. Some have even replaced the original IMEIs with those from more affordable Nokia keypad phones, deceiving the system.

Advertisement

Identifying the racket

Law enforcement agencies have identified a sophisticated racket involved in smuggling mobile phones into Pakistan, primarily from the UAE and other countries. This illegal importation, coupled with widespread IMEI patching, has led to significant losses estimated at billions of rupees.

Crackdown Measures

As part of the crackdown, online platforms facilitating IMEI patching services, like cpidserver.com, are set to be blocked in Pakistan.

These portals have played a crucial role in enabling the illegal practice, and authorities are determined to curtail their operations to curb the influx of non-compliant devices.

Critics argue that the substantial PTA registration fees and complex tax structures have fostered an environment conducive to the growth of the illegal mobile phone market. The authorities are now taking decisive steps to address this issue and safeguard the integrity of the mobile phone market.

Advertisement

Also Read Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Ultra PTA tax in Pakistan – Jan 2024 Samsung dominates the Android phone market, renowned for its superior build quality...