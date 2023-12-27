Minimum bank statement, fee for Schengen visa for Pakistani foreign nationals in UAE

Pakistani citizens residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) must acquire a Schengen tourist visa to gain entry into Germany for tourism purposes. The following documents are mandatory for the Germany visa application in the UAE:

Completed application form in English or German, signed, and dated by the applicant. In the case of minors below 18, both parents must sign. Passport with a minimum validity of three months beyond the requested visa's expiry date. Previous passport if applicable. Valid UAE residence permit (minimum three months' validity beyond the requested visa or intended end of the journey). Two recent biometric passport-sized photographs. Passport copy of pages containing personal data. One copy of the signature page signed by the passport holder. One copy of the UAE residence permit. Copies of previous Schengen visas if applicable. For GCC Nationals, a copy of a valid Emirates ID card. Overseas medical insurance with minimum coverage of €30,000 and repatriation. Medical insurances from credit cards are not accepted. Travel itinerary, including valid hotel/accommodation booking/reservation with full details and flight reservation. Letter from the local employer/sponsor (NOC) with details about the applicant's position, starting date of employment, salary, work leave timeframe, and purpose of travel. A valid trade license copy is required for company investors/partners. For dependents, attach a copy of the sponsor's valid passport and UAE residence permit to the sponsor's letter. Proof of the applicant's financial means in the UAE, such as personal bank statements for the last three months, personal property, assets, etc.

Minimum Bank Statement for Germany Schengen Visa

The applicant must maintain a minimum bank balance equivalent to EUR 45 per day of stay. For a 30-day stay, the required amount is EUR 1350.

Germany Schengen Visa Fee in UAE

The visa fee for the Germany Schengen visit visa is EUR 80. The fee must be paid in the local currency, Dirham, at the time of application submission.