Motorcycle, car driving license latest fee update for Punjab citizens – Jan 2024

LAHORE – The Punjab government is gearing up to implement a new fee structure for driving licenses, marking a substantial hike after two decades.

The revised rates are scheduled to take effect from January 1, 2024, and the government plans to publish advertisements to inform the public about the changes.

Learner License Fee from January 2024

The fee for learner driving licenses has been increased from Rs60 to Rs500.

Motorcycle Driving License Fee Update

Previously, the government charged Rs550 for a motorcycle driving license with a five-year validity. Starting January 1, 2024, citizens of Punjab will now have to pay Rs500 annually for the license.

Car, Jeep Driving License Fee Update

Previously, the Punjab government levied a Rs950 fee for a five-year driving license for a car or jeep. With the new fee structure, citizens will now be required to pay Rs1,800 every year for the license.