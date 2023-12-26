Advertisement
Petrol price in Pakistan expected – January 1, 2024

The petrol price in Pakistan is anticipated to decrease from the beginning of January 2024, influenced by changes in international oil prices over the last fortnight.

Reliable sources suggest a reduction of approximately Rs1.72 per liter for petrol in the first half of the coming month, marking the third decline in recent months. Conversely, diesel prices are expected to witness an increase of around Rs1–Rs1.30 per liter.

As Pakistan grapples with record inflation, a potential drop in fuel prices could provide relief for the crisis-hit populace and assist the government in stabilizing the costs of essential commodities, including food. The interim government is poised to announce the fuel price adjustments on December 31, 2023.

Expected petrol prices for January in Pakistan are Rs 265.62 per liter, while diesel is projected to be sold at Rs 277.21 per liter.

In the previous fortnight’s review, the caretaker government implemented a substantial Rs14 reduction in petrol prices and a Rs13.50 decrease in diesel prices, reflecting efforts to alleviate financial burdens on the public.

