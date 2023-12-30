Petrol Price in Pakistan from January 1 – Check latest update here

Pakistanis grappling with inflation may not find relief in petrol and diesel prices, according to sources familiar with the matter. As the nation approaches 2024, the interim setup has opted to maintain petrol prices, citing ‘no room for price reduction.’

Reports suggest a Rs1 per litre reduction in the prices of petrol and kerosene, while diesel and light diesel may see an increase of Rs1.50-Rs2 per litre in the first half of January 2024.

This decision follows a minor uptick in Brent prices on the international market. Despite a slight decrease in global oil prices in early December, they have remained below the USD 80 mark.

The federal government is set to announce the new petroleum prices on December 31, 2023. Currently, a Rs60 levy is imposed on each litre of petrol.

In the previous fortnight’s review, the government had reduced petrol prices by Rs14 per litre and diesel by Rs13.5, offering temporary relief to consumers.

Advertisement

Latest Petrol price in Pakistan

In late December, petrol is priced at Rs 267.34 per litre, and diesel is available at Rs 276.21 per litre.

POLs Price Petrol Rs267.34 Diesel Rs276.21

Advertisement

Also Read UAE to announce new petrol, diesel prices from January 1 The UAE will announce new petrol and diesel prices for January 2024....