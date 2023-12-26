PSX faces uncertainty KSE-100 drops by more than 1,600 points

KARACHI – On Tuesday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a notable decline as the benchmark 100 index dropped by over 1,600 points during intraday trading.

The index had reached a low of 60,061.54 points, marking a substantial decrease of 1,643.55 points, or 2.66%.

Investors seem to be adopting a “dump and run” strategy, with some choosing to secure profits in various sectors, leading to a market downturn.

Despite the current challenges, experts remain optimistic, predicting a potential rebound for the PSX in January 2024.

