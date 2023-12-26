PSX faces uncertainty KSE-100 drops by more than 1,600 points

KARACHI – On Tuesday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a notable decline as the benchmark 100 index dropped by over 1,600 points during intraday trading.
The index had reached a low of 60,061.54 points, marking a substantial decrease of 1,643.55 points, or 2.66%.
Investors seem to be adopting a “dump and run” strategy, with some choosing to secure profits in various sectors, leading to a market downturn.
Despite the current challenges, experts remain optimistic, predicting a potential rebound for the PSX in January 2024.
Stay tuned for more updates on this developing situation.
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.