QAR TO PKR: Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates on 29 Dec 2023

QAR TO PKR: Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates on 29 Dec 2023

Articles
Advertisement
QAR TO PKR: Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates on 29 Dec 2023

QAR TO PKR: Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates on 29 Dec 2023

Advertisement

QAR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 77.73 as per the Pakistan Open Market and the QAR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Qatari Riyal to PKR is 78.43. Updated on, 29 December, 2023.

Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today77.7378.43

QAR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days’ exchange rate history and some live QAR to Pakistani Rupees charts.

Advertisement

QAR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from QAR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

CURRENCYBUYSELL
US Dollar281.9284.4
Euro310313
British Pound358.5362
UAE Dirham76.877.6
Saudi Riyal74.575.25
Kuwaiti Dinar917.31926.31
Canadian Dollar211213
Australian Dollar190191.9
Omani Riyal732.58740.58
Japanese Yen1.451.53
Malaysian Ringgit61.0461.64
Qatari Riyal77.7378.43
Bahrain Dinar749.87757.87
Thai Bhat8.178.32
Chinese Yuan39.6440.04
Hong Kong Dollar36.136.45
Danish Krone41.8242.22
New Zealand Dollar177.84179.84
Singapore Dollar211213
Norwegians Krone27.728
Swedish Krona28.2628.56
Swiss Franc329.69332.19
Indian Rupee3.43.51

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story