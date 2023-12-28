QAR TO PKR: Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates on 29 Dec 2023

QAR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 77.73 as per the Pakistan Open Market and the QAR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Qatari Riyal to PKR is 78.43. Updated on, 29 December, 2023.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 77.73 78.43

QAR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 281.9 284.4 Euro 310 313 British Pound 358.5 362 UAE Dirham 76.8 77.6 Saudi Riyal 74.5 75.25 Kuwaiti Dinar 917.31 926.31 Canadian Dollar 211 213 Australian Dollar 190 191.9 Omani Riyal 732.58 740.58 Japanese Yen 1.45 1.53 Malaysian Ringgit 61.04 61.64 Qatari Riyal 77.73 78.43 Bahrain Dinar 749.87 757.87 Thai Bhat 8.17 8.32 Chinese Yuan 39.64 40.04 Hong Kong Dollar 36.1 36.45 Danish Krone 41.82 42.22 New Zealand Dollar 177.84 179.84 Singapore Dollar 211 213 Norwegians Krone 27.7 28 Swedish Krona 28.26 28.56 Swiss Franc 329.69 332.19 Indian Rupee 3.4 3.51