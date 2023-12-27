Revealed – Kia Picanto Price in Australia & Specifications 2024

Kia Motors has recently rolled out the latest version of its popular Picanto model in Australia, showcasing an impressive facelift for the third generation of the car. The 2024 Kia Picanto, embodying the Opposites United design philosophy, not only introduces a refreshed appearance but also brings enhanced features and choices for the discerning driver.

Pricing and Availability

The 2024 Kia Picanto Sport is competitively priced, starting at AU$17,890 for the manual variant and AU$19,490 for the automatic transmission. For those opting for the premium GT-Line experience, prices begin at AU$19,690 for the manual model and AU$21,290 for the automatic. Offering a diverse range of options, Kia ensures that the Picanto caters to various budgets and preferences, making style and innovation accessible to all.

Opposites United Design

The Opposites United design philosophy is at the core of the 2024 Picanto, visually evident in the overhauled front and rear fascias. The new grille, distinctive LED headlights, and redesigned bumper contribute to a sleek and modern aesthetic, giving the impression of an entirely new vehicle.

Two Distinct Models – Sport and GT-Line

The 2024 Picanto presents drivers with a choice between two distinct models: the entry-level Picanto Sport and the flagship GT-Line. The GT-Line, featuring 16-inch wheels, advanced headlights, taillights, and a gloss black diffuser, serves as the premium offering, elevating style and presence on the road.

Performance Under the Hood

Both the Picanto Sport and GT-Line are equipped with a standard 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine. Despite its modest size, this engine delivers a respectable 62 kW (83 hp) and 122 Nm (90 lb-ft) of torque. The flexibility extends to the transmission, with options for a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic, catering to diverse driving preferences.

Upgraded Interior Comforts

Internally, the Picanto 2024 features a range of upgraded elements. Both the Sport and GT-Line models include a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster, providing essential information at a glance. The steering wheel and shift knob are adorned with premium synthetic leather, enhancing the overall sense of luxury. Rear passengers benefit from USB Type-C charging ports, and the 8-inch infotainment display adds a tech-savvy touch to the driving experience.

Safety at the Forefront

Safety is a top priority in the 2024 Picanto, incorporating features such as Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Follow Assist, and Lane Keeping Assist. These features not only enhance the driving experience but also underscore Kia’s unwavering commitment to passenger safety.

In conclusion, the Kia Picanto 2024 underscores the brand’s dedication to continuous improvement, offering a stylish and feature-packed driving experience that aligns with the evolving needs and preferences of modern drivers.

