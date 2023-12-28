Solar panel drop prices in Pakistan

In Karachi, Pakistan, a solar revolution is underway with plummeting solar panel prices, providing a golden opportunity for locals seeking a shift to solar energy. This drop in prices is a boon for inflation-weary Pakistanis, especially as power tariffs soar and the specter of extended power cuts looms large.

The price decrease is attributed to the local currency’s appreciation against the US dollar. This favorable trend has propelled an uptick in solar panel sales.

For instance, the 160W solar panel’s price has witnessed a substantial drop of Rs4,000–Rs4,500, now available at around Rs11,000, a significant reduction from its previous Rs15,000 price tag.

For those eyeing larger solar panels, options in the market range from Rs35,000 to Rs45,000, offering a considerable saving compared to the inflated Rs70,000 price tag. The future looks bright as Pakistanis seize the opportunity to embrace affordable and sustainable solar solutions.

Solar panel prices in Pakistan

Watt Price range 165 Watt Solar Panel Rs11,000 260 Watt Solar Panel Rs25,000-Rs30000 550 Watt Solar Panel Rs35000-45000

Solar power systems are gaining popularity as a renewable energy source. They produce minimal greenhouse emissions, contributing to climate change mitigation and reducing the carbon footprint linked to electricity production.

Additionally, operational and maintenance costs are lower compared to traditional energy sources, prompting a shift away from reliance on imported fossil fuels.

