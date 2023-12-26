Suzuki Alto 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

The Suzuki Alto continues to be one of the best-selling hatchbacks in Pakistan. Many people choose this car for its reliability, affordable maintenance, and good resale value. The 660cc car is considered ideal for daily commuting and is often seen as an affordable option, even though its top variant is priced at around Rs3 million.

Suzuki’s most affordable car is known for its reliability and size, making it a popular choice for Uber rides. It fits well in the Pakistani market, which largely relies on entry-level vehicles. After Suzuki Mehran was discontinued, Suzuki Alto became the successor to the popular hatchback, even though its top variant is priced around 3 million.

The auto market in Pakistan is facing challenges due to currency depreciation and low sales. Despite the difficulties faced by other cars, Alto seems unaffected and continues to lead, especially when compared to other sedans for daily commuting.

Suzuki Alto Price in Pakistan 2024

Suzuki Alto VX costs Rs2,251,000, price of Alto VXR stands at Rs2,612,000, while Alto VXR AGS at Rs2,799,000 and Alto AGS at Rs2,935,000.

Variants Prices

Alto VXR Rs2,251,000

Alto VXR Rs2,612,000

Alto VXR-AGS Rs2,799,000

Alto VXL-AGS Rs2,935,000

