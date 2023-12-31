Advertisement
Suzuki GD 110s Latest Price in Pakistan, January 2024 Update

Suzuki GD 110s Latest Price in Pakistan, January 2024 Update

Suzuki, a renowned name in the world of motorcycles, continues to cater to the diverse needs of riders with its GD 110s model. Combining affordability with reliability, the GD 110 has become a popular choice in the Pakistani market. Let’s delve into its price details and key specifications.

Engine Performance

The Suzuki GD 110s is equipped with a reliable 4-stroke, air-cooled engine. The engine displacement is 113 cc, providing a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency. A 4-speed constant mesh transmission ensures smooth gear shifts, enhancing the overall riding experience.

Comfortable Design

The motorcycle boasts a comfortable and ergonomic design, ensuring a pleasant riding experience even during extended journeys. A well-padded seat and thoughtfully placed handlebars contribute to rider comfort.

Chassis and Suspension

The GD 110s features a sturdy backbone frame, providing stability and durability. Telescopic front forks and a swingarm rear suspension system contribute to a smooth and controlled ride, even on uneven road surfaces.

Braking System

An efficient braking system, with a front disc brake and rear drum brake, ensures reliable stopping power. This enhances overall safety, particularly in urban traffic conditions.

Economic Maintenance

Suzuki has designed the GD 110s with economic maintenance in mind, making it cost-effective for riders in terms of servicing and spare parts.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the GD 110s is its impressive fuel efficiency. This makes it an ideal choice for daily commutes and long rides, offering savings on fuel costs.

Suzuki GD 110s 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

The latest price of Suzuki GD 110s 2024 in Pakistan is PKR 352,000

Suzuki GD 110s 2024 key specifications

PricePKR 352,000
Dimension (Lxwxh)1900 x 750 x 1050 mm
Engine4-Stroke, Air-cooled, SOHC
Displacement113 cc
ClutchWet-Type Multi-Plate
Transmission4-speed
Horsepower8.0 HP @ 8500.0 RPM
Torque8.5 Nm at 5500.0 RPM
Bore and Stroke51.0 x 55.2 mm
Compression Ratio9.5:1
Petrol Capacity9L
Fuel Average45.0 KM/L
StartingKick Start
Top Speed100 KM/H
Dry Weight108KG
FrameBackbone Type
Ground Clearance140mm
Wheel Size17 in
Tyre at Back2.75–17
Tyre at Front2.5-2.5

 

