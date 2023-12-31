Suzuki GD 110s Latest Price in Pakistan, January 2024 Update

Honda Pridor 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update
Suzuki, a renowned name in the world of motorcycles, continues to cater to the diverse needs of riders with its GD 110s model. Combining affordability with reliability, the GD 110 has become a popular choice in the Pakistani market. Let’s delve into its price details and key specifications.
The Suzuki GD 110s is equipped with a reliable 4-stroke, air-cooled engine. The engine displacement is 113 cc, providing a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency. A 4-speed constant mesh transmission ensures smooth gear shifts, enhancing the overall riding experience.
The motorcycle boasts a comfortable and ergonomic design, ensuring a pleasant riding experience even during extended journeys. A well-padded seat and thoughtfully placed handlebars contribute to rider comfort.
The GD 110s features a sturdy backbone frame, providing stability and durability. Telescopic front forks and a swingarm rear suspension system contribute to a smooth and controlled ride, even on uneven road surfaces.
An efficient braking system, with a front disc brake and rear drum brake, ensures reliable stopping power. This enhances overall safety, particularly in urban traffic conditions.
Suzuki has designed the GD 110s with economic maintenance in mind, making it cost-effective for riders in terms of servicing and spare parts.
One of the standout features of the GD 110s is its impressive fuel efficiency. This makes it an ideal choice for daily commutes and long rides, offering savings on fuel costs.
The latest price of Suzuki GD 110s 2024 in Pakistan is PKR 352,000
|Price
|PKR 352,000
|Dimension (Lxwxh)
|1900 x 750 x 1050 mm
|Engine
|4-Stroke, Air-cooled, SOHC
|Displacement
|113 cc
|Clutch
|Wet-Type Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|4-speed
|Horsepower
|8.0 HP @ 8500.0 RPM
|Torque
|8.5 Nm at 5500.0 RPM
|Bore and Stroke
|51.0 x 55.2 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|Petrol Capacity
|9L
|Fuel Average
|45.0 KM/L
|Starting
|Kick Start
|Top Speed
|100 KM/H
|Dry Weight
|108KG
|Frame
|Backbone Type
|Ground Clearance
|140mm
|Wheel Size
|17 in
|Tyre at Back
|2.75–17
|Tyre at Front
|2.5-2.5
