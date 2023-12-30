Suzuki GS 150 Latest Price in Pakistan, January 2024

The Suzuki GS 150 remains a beloved choice among motorcycle enthusiasts in Pakistan, appreciated for its enduring design and strong, fuel-efficient performance.

Technical Marvels Under the Hood

The Suzuki GS 150 features a powerful 4-stroke, air-cooled, OHC engine that delivers robust performance on the road. Its technical specifications include a 57.0 mm bore and a 56.8 mm stroke, enhancing efficiency with a compression ratio of 9.2:1.

Ignition Options for Convenience

Fitted with a dependable CDI ignition system, this motorcycle provides riders with the convenience of both an electric start and a traditional kick-start mechanism, ensuring a trouble-free and reliable ignition experience.

Fuel Efficiency: A Standout Feature

A notable characteristic of the Suzuki GS 150 is its impressive fuel efficiency, positioning it as an environmentally conscious option for riders. The 9.2:1 compression ratio promotes a seamless and effective combustion process, ensuring top-notch performance while reducing environmental impact.

A Splash of Colors for Personalization

Adding a customized element to the biking journey, the Suzuki GS 150 comes in two eye-catching colors: red and black. This range enables riders to select a style that aligns with their preferences, elevating the overall aesthetic appeal.

Pricing details for December 2023

In December 2023, the Suzuki GS 150 will be offered at a price of Rs 382,000 in Pakistan, presenting an appealing option for individuals looking for a well-balanced combination of style, performance, and affordability.