Suzuki GS 150 Latest Price in Pakistan, January 2024

Honda CD 70 2024: Easy Installments Plan in Pakistan, January Update
The Suzuki GS 150 remains a beloved choice among motorcycle enthusiasts in Pakistan, appreciated for its enduring design and strong, fuel-efficient performance.
The Suzuki GS 150 features a powerful 4-stroke, air-cooled, OHC engine that delivers robust performance on the road. Its technical specifications include a 57.0 mm bore and a 56.8 mm stroke, enhancing efficiency with a compression ratio of 9.2:1.
Fitted with a dependable CDI ignition system, this motorcycle provides riders with the convenience of both an electric start and a traditional kick-start mechanism, ensuring a trouble-free and reliable ignition experience.
A notable characteristic of the Suzuki GS 150 is its impressive fuel efficiency, positioning it as an environmentally conscious option for riders. The 9.2:1 compression ratio promotes a seamless and effective combustion process, ensuring top-notch performance while reducing environmental impact.
Adding a customized element to the biking journey, the Suzuki GS 150 comes in two eye-catching colors: red and black. This range enables riders to select a style that aligns with their preferences, elevating the overall aesthetic appeal.
In December 2023, the Suzuki GS 150 will be offered at a price of Rs 382,000 in Pakistan, presenting an appealing option for individuals looking for a well-balanced combination of style, performance, and affordability.
