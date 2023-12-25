Suzuki GS 150cc 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, December Update

Advertisement
Suzuki, a trusted name in the world of motorcycles, has once again sparked excitement among enthusiasts with the launch of the Suzuki GS 150cc 2024. With a reputation for producing reliable and performance-oriented bikes, Suzuki’s latest offering is eagerly anticipated by motorcycle aficionados. In this article, we’ll explore the price and key specifications of the Suzuki GS 150cc 2024 in the Pakistani market.

Engine Performance

At the heart of the Suzuki GS 150cc 2024 is a powerful and efficient engine. The 150-cc displacement ensures a balance between fuel efficiency and dynamic performance. Suzuki has a legacy of delivering motorcycles with robust engines, and the GS 150cc is expected to continue this tradition, providing riders with a satisfying riding experience.

Design and styling

The design of the GS 150cc reflects a combination of sportiness and practicality. With a sleek and aerodynamic profile, the motorcycle is expected to turn heads on the streets. The ergonomically designed seat and handlebars contribute to rider comfort during long rides, making it suitable for both daily commuting and leisurely journeys.

Suspension and handling

Suzuki motorcycles are known for their stable and responsive handling. The GS 150cc is anticipated to feature a well-tuned suspension system that can handle various road conditions. This not only enhances the overall riding experience but also contributes to the bike’s durability.

Braking System

Safety is a paramount concern for riders, and Suzuki understands this well. The GS 150cc 2024 is likely to be equipped with an advanced braking system, providing responsive and reliable stopping power. This ensures rider confidence and control, especially in diverse riding conditions.

Fuel Efficiency

In a market where fuel efficiency is a key consideration for many riders, Suzuki motorcycles have historically delivered impressive mileage. The GS 150cc 2024 is expected to continue this trend, offering a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution for riders who prioritize fuel efficiency.

Instrumentation and Features

The GS 150cc is likely to come equipped with a modern instrument cluster that provides essential information at a glance. Additional features, such as LED lighting and a digital display, may contribute to the bike’s overall appeal and functionality.

Suzuki GS 150cc 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantPrice

Suzuki GS 150cc

PKR 382,000

Suzuki GS 150cc 2024 Key Specifications

PricePKR 382,000
Dimension (Lxwxh)1890 x 785 x 1120 mm
Engine4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled
Displacement150 cc
ClutchWet Type Multi-Plate
Transmission5-speed
Horsepower13.8 HP @ 8500.0 RPM
Torque13.4 Nm @ 600.0 RPM
Bore & Stroke57.0 x 56.8 mm
Compression Ratio9.2:1
Petrol Capacity12L
Fuel Average45.0 KM/L
StartingKick & Electric Start
Top Speed100 KM/H
Dry Weight116KG
FrameBackbone Type
Ground Clearance155mm
Wheel Size18 in
Tyre at Back3.0 – 18
Tyre at Front2.75 – 2.75

 

