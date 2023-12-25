Suzuki GS 150cc 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, December Update

Pak Suzuki introduces Interest-Free ‘Islamic Financing Offer’ for All Models
Suzuki, a trusted name in the world of motorcycles, has once again sparked excitement among enthusiasts with the launch of the Suzuki GS 150cc 2024. With a reputation for producing reliable and performance-oriented bikes, Suzuki’s latest offering is eagerly anticipated by motorcycle aficionados. In this article, we’ll explore the price and key specifications of the Suzuki GS 150cc 2024 in the Pakistani market.
At the heart of the Suzuki GS 150cc 2024 is a powerful and efficient engine. The 150-cc displacement ensures a balance between fuel efficiency and dynamic performance. Suzuki has a legacy of delivering motorcycles with robust engines, and the GS 150cc is expected to continue this tradition, providing riders with a satisfying riding experience.
The design of the GS 150cc reflects a combination of sportiness and practicality. With a sleek and aerodynamic profile, the motorcycle is expected to turn heads on the streets. The ergonomically designed seat and handlebars contribute to rider comfort during long rides, making it suitable for both daily commuting and leisurely journeys.
Suzuki motorcycles are known for their stable and responsive handling. The GS 150cc is anticipated to feature a well-tuned suspension system that can handle various road conditions. This not only enhances the overall riding experience but also contributes to the bike’s durability.
Safety is a paramount concern for riders, and Suzuki understands this well. The GS 150cc 2024 is likely to be equipped with an advanced braking system, providing responsive and reliable stopping power. This ensures rider confidence and control, especially in diverse riding conditions.
In a market where fuel efficiency is a key consideration for many riders, Suzuki motorcycles have historically delivered impressive mileage. The GS 150cc 2024 is expected to continue this trend, offering a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution for riders who prioritize fuel efficiency.
The GS 150cc is likely to come equipped with a modern instrument cluster that provides essential information at a glance. Additional features, such as LED lighting and a digital display, may contribute to the bike’s overall appeal and functionality.
|Variant
|Price
Suzuki GS 150cc
PKR 382,000
|Dimension (Lxwxh)
|1890 x 785 x 1120 mm
|Engine
|4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled
|Displacement
|150 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Type Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|5-speed
|Horsepower
|13.8 HP @ 8500.0 RPM
|Torque
|13.4 Nm @ 600.0 RPM
|Bore & Stroke
|57.0 x 56.8 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.2:1
|Petrol Capacity
|12L
|Fuel Average
|45.0 KM/L
|Starting
|Kick & Electric Start
|Top Speed
|100 KM/H
|Dry Weight
|116KG
|Frame
|Backbone Type
|Ground Clearance
|155mm
|Wheel Size
|18 in
|Tyre at Back
|3.0 – 18
|Tyre at Front
|2.75 – 2.75
