Suzuki Jimny Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

The Suzuki Jimny, a compact and rugged off-road vehicle, has gained immense popularity for its iconic design and impressive performance. As of the latest update, let’s explore the current price of the Suzuki Jimny in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications.
The Suzuki Jimny is equipped with a [specific engine model] that delivers impressive power and torque. The engine is known for its fuel efficiency, making it suitable for both urban commuting and off-road adventures. The vehicle’s robust chassis and suspension system contribute to its exceptional performance on various terrains.
The Suzuki Jimny boasts a distinctive and boxy design that pays homage to its predecessors while incorporating modern elements. The compact size of the vehicle makes it maneuverable in tight spaces, and its sturdy build ensures durability in challenging conditions. The exterior features a signature five-slot grille, round headlights, and prominent wheel arches, giving it a classic yet contemporary appeal.
Inside the Suzuki Jimny, drivers and passengers can expect a well-thought-out and functional interior. Despite its compact size, the vehicle offers a comfortable and ergonomic cabin with ample headroom and legroom. The interior is designed with practicality in mind, featuring user-friendly controls, storage compartments, and modern infotainment options.
One of the standout features of the Suzuki Jimny is its exceptional off-road capabilities. The vehicle is designed to tackle rough terrain with ease, thanks to features such as four-wheel drive, high ground clearance, and robust off-road tires. Whether navigating through rocky trails or muddy paths, the Suzuki Jimny proves to be a reliable companion for adventure seekers.
Features: Safety is a priority in the Suzuki Jimny, with the inclusion of advanced safety features to ensure the well-being of occupants. Standard safety features may include airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control, and more, providing drivers with confidence both on and off the road.
The Suzuki Jimny continues to captivate automotive enthusiasts in Pakistan with its unique blend of style, performance, and off-road prowess. As potential buyers consider this versatile vehicle, staying informed about the latest price and key specifications ensures a well-informed decision for those looking to experience the thrill of the Suzuki Jimny on and off the road.
|Variant
|Ex-Factory Price
Suzuki Jimny GA MT
PKR 6,049,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|3480 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1080 KG
|Overall Width
|1645 mm
|Boot Space
|830 L
|Overall Height
|1725 mm
|Seating Capacity
|4 persons
|Wheel Base
|2250 mm
|No. of Doors
|3 doors
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1462 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-Line
|Horse Power
|101 HP @ 6000 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10:1
|Torque
|130 Nm @ 4000 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Multi point Injection
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC 16 Valves
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5 – speed
|Steering Type
|Recirculating Ball
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.9m
|Power Assisted
|Powered Steering
|Front Suspension
|Multi-Link Double Wishbone
|Front Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel wheels
|Tyre Size
|195/80/R15
|Wheel Size
|15 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|5 x 139.7mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|15 in
|Mileage City
|14 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Mileage Highway
|16 KM/L
