Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suzuki Jimny Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

Suzuki Jimny Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

Articles
Advertisement
Suzuki Jimny Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

Suzuki Jimny Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

Advertisement

The Suzuki Jimny, a compact and rugged off-road vehicle, has gained immense popularity for its iconic design and impressive performance. As of the latest update, let’s explore the current price of the Suzuki Jimny in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications.

Engine and Performance

The Suzuki Jimny is equipped with a [specific engine model] that delivers impressive power and torque. The engine is known for its fuel efficiency, making it suitable for both urban commuting and off-road adventures. The vehicle’s robust chassis and suspension system contribute to its exceptional performance on various terrains.

Design and Exterior

Suzuki Jimny Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

Suzuki Jimny Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

Advertisement

The Suzuki Jimny boasts a distinctive and boxy design that pays homage to its predecessors while incorporating modern elements. The compact size of the vehicle makes it maneuverable in tight spaces, and its sturdy build ensures durability in challenging conditions. The exterior features a signature five-slot grille, round headlights, and prominent wheel arches, giving it a classic yet contemporary appeal.

Interior and Comfort

Inside the Suzuki Jimny, drivers and passengers can expect a well-thought-out and functional interior. Despite its compact size, the vehicle offers a comfortable and ergonomic cabin with ample headroom and legroom. The interior is designed with practicality in mind, featuring user-friendly controls, storage compartments, and modern infotainment options.

Suzuki Jimny Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

Suzuki Jimny Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

Off-Road Capabilities

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Jimny is its exceptional off-road capabilities. The vehicle is designed to tackle rough terrain with ease, thanks to features such as four-wheel drive, high ground clearance, and robust off-road tires. Whether navigating through rocky trails or muddy paths, the Suzuki Jimny proves to be a reliable companion for adventure seekers.

Advertisement

Safety Features

Features: Safety is a priority in the Suzuki Jimny, with the inclusion of advanced safety features to ensure the well-being of occupants. Standard safety features may include airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control, and more, providing drivers with confidence both on and off the road.

Also Read

Xiaomi Introduces Its First Electric Car, Called SU7
Xiaomi Introduces Its First Electric Car, Called SU7

Xiaomi officially introduced its highly anticipated electric car, the SU7, at an...

The Suzuki Jimny continues to captivate automotive enthusiasts in Pakistan with its unique blend of style, performance, and off-road prowess. As potential buyers consider this versatile vehicle, staying informed about the latest price and key specifications ensures a well-informed decision for those looking to experience the thrill of the Suzuki Jimny on and off the road.

Suzuki Jimny 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantEx-Factory Price

Suzuki Jimny GA MT

PKR 6,049,000

Suzuki Jimny 2024 Kay Specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length3480 mm
Kerb Weight1080 KG
Overall Width1645 mm
Boot Space830 L
Overall Height1725 mm
Seating Capacity4 persons
Wheel Base2250 mm
No. of Doors3 doors
Ground Clearance210 mm
Engine/ Motor
Advertisement
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1462 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-Line
Horse Power101 HP @ 6000 RPM
Compression Ratio10:1
Torque130 Nm @ 4000 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemMulti point Injection
Valve MechanismDOHC 16 Valves
Max Speed180 KM/H
Advertisement
Transmission
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5 – speed
Advertisement
Steering
Steering TypeRecirculating Ball
Minimum Turning Radius4.9m
Power AssistedPowered Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Advertisement
Front SuspensionMulti-Link Double Wishbone
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionDouble Wishbone
Rear BrakesDrum
Advertisement
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeSteel wheels
Tyre Size195/80/R15
Wheel Size15 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 139.7mm
Spare Tyre Size15 in
Fuel Economy
Advertisement
Mileage City14 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity40 L
Mileage Highway16 KM/L
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story