Suzuki Jimny Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

The Suzuki Jimny, a compact and rugged off-road vehicle, has gained immense popularity for its iconic design and impressive performance. As of the latest update, let’s explore the current price of the Suzuki Jimny in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications.

Engine and Performance

The Suzuki Jimny is equipped with a [specific engine model] that delivers impressive power and torque. The engine is known for its fuel efficiency, making it suitable for both urban commuting and off-road adventures. The vehicle’s robust chassis and suspension system contribute to its exceptional performance on various terrains.

Design and Exterior

The Suzuki Jimny boasts a distinctive and boxy design that pays homage to its predecessors while incorporating modern elements. The compact size of the vehicle makes it maneuverable in tight spaces, and its sturdy build ensures durability in challenging conditions. The exterior features a signature five-slot grille, round headlights, and prominent wheel arches, giving it a classic yet contemporary appeal.

Interior and Comfort

Inside the Suzuki Jimny, drivers and passengers can expect a well-thought-out and functional interior. Despite its compact size, the vehicle offers a comfortable and ergonomic cabin with ample headroom and legroom. The interior is designed with practicality in mind, featuring user-friendly controls, storage compartments, and modern infotainment options.

Off-Road Capabilities

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Jimny is its exceptional off-road capabilities. The vehicle is designed to tackle rough terrain with ease, thanks to features such as four-wheel drive, high ground clearance, and robust off-road tires. Whether navigating through rocky trails or muddy paths, the Suzuki Jimny proves to be a reliable companion for adventure seekers.

Safety Features

Features: Safety is a priority in the Suzuki Jimny, with the inclusion of advanced safety features to ensure the well-being of occupants. Standard safety features may include airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control, and more, providing drivers with confidence both on and off the road.

The Suzuki Jimny continues to captivate automotive enthusiasts in Pakistan with its unique blend of style, performance, and off-road prowess. As potential buyers consider this versatile vehicle, staying informed about the latest price and key specifications ensures a well-informed decision for those looking to experience the thrill of the Suzuki Jimny on and off the road.

Suzuki Jimny 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variant Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Jimny GA MT PKR 6,049,000

Suzuki Jimny 2024 Kay Specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 3480 mm Kerb Weight 1080 KG Overall Width 1645 mm Boot Space 830 L Overall Height 1725 mm Seating Capacity 4 persons Wheel Base 2250 mm No. of Doors 3 doors Ground Clearance 210 mm Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 1462 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In-Line Horse Power 101 HP @ 6000 RPM Compression Ratio 10:1 Torque 130 Nm @ 4000 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System Multi point Injection Valve Mechanism DOHC 16 Valves Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5 – speed Steering

Steering Type Recirculating Ball Minimum Turning Radius 4.9m Power Assisted Powered Steering Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension Multi-Link Double Wishbone Front Brakes Solid Disc Rear Suspension Double Wishbone Rear Brakes Drum Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Steel wheels Tyre Size 195/80/R15 Wheel Size 15 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 139.7mm Spare Tyre Size 15 in Fuel Economy

Mileage City 14 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L Mileage Highway 16 KM/L