Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suzuki Mehran Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

Suzuki Mehran Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

Articles
Advertisement
Suzuki Mehran Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

Safety Features: While the Suzuki Mehran may not be equipped with the advanced safety features found in some higher-end models, it often includes standard safety features such as seat belts and airbags. It’s important for buyers to prioritize safety and consider any available safety upgrades or accessories.

Advertisement

The Suzuki Mehran, a popular compact car in Pakistan, has been a staple in the automotive market for many years. Known for its affordability, fuel efficiency, and reliability, the Suzuki Mehran has become a preferred choice for many Pakistani drivers. In this article, we will delve into the current price of the Suzuki Mehran in Pakistan and explore its key specifications.

Engine and Performance:

The Suzuki Mehran typically comes equipped with a compact and fuel-efficient engine, making it ideal for city commuting.

The engine is known for its reliability and low maintenance costs, contributing to the car’s popularity in the local market.

Design and dimensions:

Advertisement
Safety Features:While the Suzuki Mehran may not be equipped with the advanced safety features found in some higher-end models, it often includes standard safety features such as seat belts and airbags. It's important for buyers to prioritize safety and consider any available safety upgrades or accessories.

Safety Features:
While the Suzuki Mehran may not be equipped with the advanced safety features found in some higher-end models, it often includes standard safety features such as seat belts and airbags. It’s important for buyers to prioritize safety and consider any available safety upgrades or accessories.

The exterior design of the Suzuki Mehran is characterized by its compact and practical layout, suitable for navigating through narrow streets and crowded traffic conditions. The dimensions of the car make it easy to park in tight spaces, which is a crucial feature in urban areas.

Safety Features:

While the Suzuki Mehran may not be equipped with the advanced safety features found in some higher-end models, it often includes standard safety features such as seat belts and airbags. It’s important for buyers to prioritize safety and consider any available safety upgrades or accessories.

Interior Features:

The interior of the Suzuki Mehran is designed with simplicity and functionality in mind. Basic features such as air conditioning, comfortable seating, and a straightforward dashboard layout are included to enhance the driving experience.

Advertisement
/suzuki-alto-2024-latest-price-in-pakistan-features-january-update/

/suzuki-alto-2024-latest-price-in-pakistan-features-january-update/

Transmission Options:

The Suzuki Mehran is typically available with a manual transmission, providing drivers with control over gear selection. The manual transmission contributes to the simplicity and ease of maintenance associated with the car.

Also Read

Suzuki Alto 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update
Suzuki Alto 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

The Suzuki Alto, a popular choice among budget-conscious consumers, has been a...

Fuel Efficiency:

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Mehran is its fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting. The car is designed to deliver a good balance between performance and fuel economy, helping drivers save on fuel costs over time.

Advertisement

Suzuki Mehran Latest Price in Pakistan

The latest price of Suzuki Mehran in Pakistan’s local market ranging from PKR 650,000 to PKR 1,500,000 lacs.

Please visit local markets or check out e-platforms for the latest price of the Suzuki Mehran as per model year and variant.

Suzuki Mehran key specifications

Dimensions

Advertisement
Overall Length3300 mm
Kerb Weight1330 KG
Overall Width1405 mm
Boot Space254 L
Overall Height1410 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2175 mm
No. of Doors4 doors
Ground Clearance160 mm
Advertisement
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement800 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power39 HP @ 5500 RPM
Compression Ratio9.5:1
Torque59 Nm @ 3000 RPM
Valves per Cylinder2
Fuel SystemEFI
Valve MechanismOHC 6 Valves
Max Speed140 KM/H
Transmission
Advertisement
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox4 – speed
Steering
Advertisement
Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.4m
Power AssistedNo
Advertisement
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionTube Shocks Coil Springs
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionTube Shocks with Leaf Springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and Tyres
Advertisement
Wheel TypeSteel Rims
Tyre Size145/70/R12
Wheel Size12 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size12 in
Advertisement
Fuel Economy
Mileage City13 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity30 L
Mileage Highway18 KM/L
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story