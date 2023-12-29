Suzuki Mehran Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

Safety Features: While the Suzuki Mehran may not be equipped with the advanced safety features found in some higher-end models, it often includes standard safety features such as seat belts and airbags. It’s important for buyers to prioritize safety and consider any available safety upgrades or accessories.

The Suzuki Mehran, a popular compact car in Pakistan, has been a staple in the automotive market for many years. Known for its affordability, fuel efficiency, and reliability, the Suzuki Mehran has become a preferred choice for many Pakistani drivers. In this article, we will delve into the current price of the Suzuki Mehran in Pakistan and explore its key specifications.

Engine and Performance:

The Suzuki Mehran typically comes equipped with a compact and fuel-efficient engine, making it ideal for city commuting.

The engine is known for its reliability and low maintenance costs, contributing to the car’s popularity in the local market.

Design and dimensions:

The exterior design of the Suzuki Mehran is characterized by its compact and practical layout, suitable for navigating through narrow streets and crowded traffic conditions. The dimensions of the car make it easy to park in tight spaces, which is a crucial feature in urban areas.

Safety Features:

While the Suzuki Mehran may not be equipped with the advanced safety features found in some higher-end models, it often includes standard safety features such as seat belts and airbags. It’s important for buyers to prioritize safety and consider any available safety upgrades or accessories.

Interior Features:

The interior of the Suzuki Mehran is designed with simplicity and functionality in mind. Basic features such as air conditioning, comfortable seating, and a straightforward dashboard layout are included to enhance the driving experience.

Transmission Options:

The Suzuki Mehran is typically available with a manual transmission, providing drivers with control over gear selection. The manual transmission contributes to the simplicity and ease of maintenance associated with the car.

Fuel Efficiency:

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Mehran is its fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting. The car is designed to deliver a good balance between performance and fuel economy, helping drivers save on fuel costs over time.

Suzuki Mehran Latest Price in Pakistan

The latest price of Suzuki Mehran in Pakistan’s local market ranging from PKR 650,000 to PKR 1,500,000 lacs.

Please visit local markets or check out e-platforms for the latest price of the Suzuki Mehran as per model year and variant.

Suzuki Mehran key specifications

Dimensions Advertisement Overall Length 3300 mm Kerb Weight 1330 KG Overall Width 1405 mm Boot Space 254 L Overall Height 1410 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2175 mm No. of Doors 4 doors Ground Clearance 160 mm Advertisement Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 800 cc No. of Cylinders 3 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 39 HP @ 5500 RPM Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Torque 59 Nm @ 3000 RPM Valves per Cylinder 2 Fuel System EFI Valve Mechanism OHC 6 Valves Max Speed 140 KM/H Transmission

Advertisement Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 4 – speed Steering

Advertisement Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.4m Power Assisted No Advertisement Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension Tube Shocks Coil Springs Front Brakes Solid Disc Rear Suspension Tube Shocks with Leaf Springs Rear Brakes Drum Wheels and Tyres

Advertisement Wheel Type Steel Rims Tyre Size 145/70/R12 Wheel Size 12 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size 12 in Advertisement Fuel Economy

Mileage City 13 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 30 L Mileage Highway 18 KM/L