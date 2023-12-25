Suzuki Wagon R 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, December Update

Suzuki has been a prominent player in the automotive industry, and the anticipation surrounding the release of the Suzuki Wagon R 2024 in Pakistan is palpable. As a popular choice for practical and efficient urban commuting, the Wagon R has garnered a loyal following. In this article, we delve into the pricing details and key specifications of the Suzuki Wagon R 2024, providing insights into what this latest model has to offer.

Engine and Performance

The Suzuki Wagon R 2024 is anticipated to house an efficient and reliable engine, delivering a balance between performance and fuel economy. With its compact size, the Wagon R has been designed for nimble city driving, making it an ideal choice for urban dwellers seeking a practical and agile vehicle.

Exterior Design

The design of the Wagon R has always emphasized functionality and space efficiency. The 2024 model is expected to continue this trend, featuring a compact yet spacious exterior. A distinctive front grille, modern headlights, and a streamlined profile contribute to the Wagon R’s contemporary and recognizable appearance.

Interior Comfort and Versatility

Known for its surprisingly spacious interior, the Suzuki Wagon R 2024 is likely to maintain its reputation for providing ample headroom and legroom. The versatile interior layout, with configurable seating options, makes the Wagon R an excellent choice for families and individuals alike, offering practicality and comfort.

Infotainment and Connectivity

As technology continues to play a crucial role in the automotive industry, the Wagon R 2024 is expected to feature an updated infotainment system with modern connectivity options. Touchscreen displays, smartphone integration, and other tech-savvy features may contribute to an enhanced driving experience.

Safety Features

Suzuki has been proactive in incorporating safety features in its vehicles, and the Wagon R 2024 is likely to follow suit. Anticipated safety features may include airbags, ABS brakes, and advanced driver-assistance systems to ensure a secure driving experience for occupants.

Fuel Efficiency

With a growing emphasis on fuel efficiency, the Suzuki Wagon R 2024 is expected to deliver an economical driving experience. The lightweight design and efficient engine are likely to contribute to impressive mileage figures, making it a practical choice for daily commuting.

Suzuki Wagon R 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Wagon R VXR Advertisement 998 cc, Manual, Petrol PKR 3,214,000 Suzuki Wagon R VXL 998 cc, Manual, Petrol PKR 3,412,000 Suzuki Wagon R AGS 998 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,741,000

Suzuki Wagon R 2024 Key Specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 3600 mm Kerb Weight 825 KG Overall Width 1475 mm Boot Space 180 L Overall Height 1670 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2400 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 170 mm Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 998 cc No. of Cylinders 3 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 67 HP @ 6200 RPM Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Torque 90 Nm @ 3500 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System Fuel Injection Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5 – speed Steering

Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.6m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Trailing Arm Rear Brakes Drum Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Steel Rims with Wheels Caps Tyre Size 145/80/R13 Wheel Size 13 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size 13 in Fuel Economy

Mileage City 16 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L Mileage Highway 18 KM/L