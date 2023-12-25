Suzuki Wagon R 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, December Update

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, December Update
Toyota, a renowned name in the automotive industry, has once again captured...
Suzuki has been a prominent player in the automotive industry, and the anticipation surrounding the release of the Suzuki Wagon R 2024 in Pakistan is palpable. As a popular choice for practical and efficient urban commuting, the Wagon R has garnered a loyal following. In this article, we delve into the pricing details and key specifications of the Suzuki Wagon R 2024, providing insights into what this latest model has to offer.
The Suzuki Wagon R 2024 is anticipated to house an efficient and reliable engine, delivering a balance between performance and fuel economy. With its compact size, the Wagon R has been designed for nimble city driving, making it an ideal choice for urban dwellers seeking a practical and agile vehicle.
The design of the Wagon R has always emphasized functionality and space efficiency. The 2024 model is expected to continue this trend, featuring a compact yet spacious exterior. A distinctive front grille, modern headlights, and a streamlined profile contribute to the Wagon R’s contemporary and recognizable appearance.
Known for its surprisingly spacious interior, the Suzuki Wagon R 2024 is likely to maintain its reputation for providing ample headroom and legroom. The versatile interior layout, with configurable seating options, makes the Wagon R an excellent choice for families and individuals alike, offering practicality and comfort.
As technology continues to play a crucial role in the automotive industry, the Wagon R 2024 is expected to feature an updated infotainment system with modern connectivity options. Touchscreen displays, smartphone integration, and other tech-savvy features may contribute to an enhanced driving experience.
Suzuki has been proactive in incorporating safety features in its vehicles, and the Wagon R 2024 is likely to follow suit. Anticipated safety features may include airbags, ABS brakes, and advanced driver-assistance systems to ensure a secure driving experience for occupants.
With a growing emphasis on fuel efficiency, the Suzuki Wagon R 2024 is expected to deliver an economical driving experience. The lightweight design and efficient engine are likely to contribute to impressive mileage figures, making it a practical choice for daily commuting.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Suzuki Wagon R VXR
Advertisement
998 cc, Manual, Petrol
PKR 3,214,000
Suzuki Wagon R VXL
998 cc, Manual, Petrol
PKR 3,412,000
Suzuki Wagon R AGS
998 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 3,741,000
|Overall Length
|3600 mm
|Kerb Weight
|825 KG
|Overall Width
|1475 mm
|Boot Space
|180 L
|Overall Height
|1670 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2400 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|998 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|3
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|67 HP @ 6200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|Torque
|90 Nm @ 3500 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Fuel Injection
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.6m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Trailing Arm
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel Rims with Wheels Caps
|Tyre Size
|145/80/R13
|Wheel Size
|13 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|13 in
|Mileage City
|16 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Mileage Highway
|18 KM/L
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.