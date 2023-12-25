Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suzuki Wagon R 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, December Update

Suzuki Wagon R 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, December Update

Articles
Advertisement
Suzuki Wagon R 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, December Update

Suzuki Wagon R 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, December Update

Advertisement

Suzuki has been a prominent player in the automotive industry, and the anticipation surrounding the release of the Suzuki Wagon R 2024 in Pakistan is palpable. As a popular choice for practical and efficient urban commuting, the Wagon R has garnered a loyal following. In this article, we delve into the pricing details and key specifications of the Suzuki Wagon R 2024, providing insights into what this latest model has to offer.

Engine and Performance

The Suzuki Wagon R 2024 is anticipated to house an efficient and reliable engine, delivering a balance between performance and fuel economy. With its compact size, the Wagon R has been designed for nimble city driving, making it an ideal choice for urban dwellers seeking a practical and agile vehicle.

Exterior Design

Suzuki Wagon R 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, December Update

Suzuki Wagon R 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, December Update

Advertisement

The design of the Wagon R has always emphasized functionality and space efficiency. The 2024 model is expected to continue this trend, featuring a compact yet spacious exterior. A distinctive front grille, modern headlights, and a streamlined profile contribute to the Wagon R’s contemporary and recognizable appearance.

Interior Comfort and Versatility

Known for its surprisingly spacious interior, the Suzuki Wagon R 2024 is likely to maintain its reputation for providing ample headroom and legroom. The versatile interior layout, with configurable seating options, makes the Wagon R an excellent choice for families and individuals alike, offering practicality and comfort.

Suzuki Wagon R 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, December Update

Suzuki Wagon R 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, December Update

Infotainment and Connectivity

As technology continues to play a crucial role in the automotive industry, the Wagon R 2024 is expected to feature an updated infotainment system with modern connectivity options. Touchscreen displays, smartphone integration, and other tech-savvy features may contribute to an enhanced driving experience.

Advertisement

Safety Features

Suzuki has been proactive in incorporating safety features in its vehicles, and the Wagon R 2024 is likely to follow suit. Anticipated safety features may include airbags, ABS brakes, and advanced driver-assistance systems to ensure a secure driving experience for occupants.

Also Read

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, December Update
Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, December Update

Toyota, a renowned name in the automotive industry, has once again captured...

Fuel Efficiency

With a growing emphasis on fuel efficiency, the Suzuki Wagon R 2024 is expected to deliver an economical driving experience. The lightweight design and efficient engine are likely to contribute to impressive mileage figures, making it a practical choice for daily commuting.

Suzuki Wagon R 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Suzuki Wagon R VXR

Advertisement

998 cc, Manual, Petrol

PKR 3,214,000

Suzuki Wagon R VXL

998 cc, Manual, Petrol

PKR 3,412,000

Suzuki Wagon R AGS

998 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 3,741,000

Suzuki Wagon R 2024 Key Specifications

Advertisement
Dimensions
Overall Length3600 mm
Kerb Weight825 KG
Overall Width1475 mm
Boot Space180 L
Overall Height1670 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2400 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance170 mm
Advertisement
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement998 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power67 HP @ 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.0:1
Torque90 Nm @ 3500 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemFuel Injection
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Advertisement
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5 – speed
Steering
Advertisement
Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.6m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering
Advertisement
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTrailing Arm
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and Tyres
Advertisement
Wheel TypeSteel Rims with Wheels Caps
Tyre Size145/80/R13
Wheel Size13 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size13 in
Advertisement
Fuel Economy
Mileage City16 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity35 L
Mileage Highway18 KM/L
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story