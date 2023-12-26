Toyota Corolla 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Honda’s e:N1 Electric SUV is now in Production
The Toyota Corolla has long been a symbol of reliability, efficiency, and practicality in the automotive world. With each new model year, Toyota continues to innovate and elevate the driving experience for its customers. The Toyota Corolla 2024 is no exception, offering a blend of modern design, advanced technology, and performance enhancements.
The Toyota Corolla 2024 is expected to be equipped with a range of engine options to cater to different driving preferences. This may include a fuel-efficient and responsive four-cylinder engine.
The engine is likely to be paired with an advanced transmission system, offering smooth and efficient gear transitions.
The exterior design of the Toyota Corolla 2024 is anticipated to be a harmonious blend of elegance and modern aesthetics. Expect a sleek and aerodynamic profile that not only enhances the car’s visual appeal but also contributes to improved fuel efficiency.
Toyota has always prioritized safety, and the Corolla 2024 is likely to be equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features. This may include advanced driver-assistance systems, multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and electronic stability control.
The interior of the Corolla 2024 is designed with comfort and convenience in mind. High-quality materials, ergonomic seating, and ample legroom are expected to provide a comfortable driving experience.
Advanced infotainment features, including a touchscreen display, smartphone integration, and a premium audio system, may be part of the interior package.
The Toyota Corolla is renowned for its fuel efficiency, and the 2024 model is expected to continue this tradition. With advancements in engine technology and aerodynamics, the Corolla 2024 is likely to deliver impressive fuel economy, making it an economical choice for daily commuting.
The Corolla 2024 is anticipated to feature the latest in-car technology, including a user-friendly infotainment system, navigation options, and connectivity features such as Bluetooth and USB ports. Expect intuitive controls and a driver-centric interface for a seamless driving experience.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Toyota Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6
1600 cc, Manual, Petrol
PKR 5,969,000
Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i
1600 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 6,559,000
Toyota Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8
1800 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 6,889,000
Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Special Edition
1600 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 7,189,000
Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige Interior
1800 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 7,509,000
Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Interior
1800 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 7,549,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4620 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1275 KG
|Overall Width
|1775 mm
|Boot Space
|470 L
|Overall Height
|1475 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2700 mm
|No. of Doors
|4 doors
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1600 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-Line
|Horse Power
|120 HP @ 6000 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|Torque
|154 Nm @ 5200 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Sequential Multi-port Fuel Injection
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|240 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (CVT)
|Gearbox
|7 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.4m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|F
|Front Brakes
|F
|Rear Suspension
|MacPherson Strut R
|Rear Brakes
|Ventilated Discs R
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|205/55/R16
|Wheel Size
|16 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|5 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|16 in
|Mileage City
|12 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Mileage Highway
|16 KM/L
