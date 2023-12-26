Toyota Corolla 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

The Toyota Corolla has long been a symbol of reliability, efficiency, and practicality in the automotive world. With each new model year, Toyota continues to innovate and elevate the driving experience for its customers. The Toyota Corolla 2024 is no exception, offering a blend of modern design, advanced technology, and performance enhancements.

Engine Performance

The Toyota Corolla 2024 is expected to be equipped with a range of engine options to cater to different driving preferences. This may include a fuel-efficient and responsive four-cylinder engine.

The engine is likely to be paired with an advanced transmission system, offering smooth and efficient gear transitions.

Exterior Design

The exterior design of the Toyota Corolla 2024 is anticipated to be a harmonious blend of elegance and modern aesthetics. Expect a sleek and aerodynamic profile that not only enhances the car’s visual appeal but also contributes to improved fuel efficiency.

Safety Features

Toyota has always prioritized safety, and the Corolla 2024 is likely to be equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features. This may include advanced driver-assistance systems, multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and electronic stability control.

Interior Features

The interior of the Corolla 2024 is designed with comfort and convenience in mind. High-quality materials, ergonomic seating, and ample legroom are expected to provide a comfortable driving experience.

Advanced infotainment features, including a touchscreen display, smartphone integration, and a premium audio system, may be part of the interior package.

Fuel Efficiency

The Toyota Corolla is renowned for its fuel efficiency, and the 2024 model is expected to continue this tradition. With advancements in engine technology and aerodynamics, the Corolla 2024 is likely to deliver impressive fuel economy, making it an economical choice for daily commuting.

Technology and Connectivity

The Corolla 2024 is anticipated to feature the latest in-car technology, including a user-friendly infotainment system, navigation options, and connectivity features such as Bluetooth and USB ports. Expect intuitive controls and a driver-centric interface for a seamless driving experience.

Toyota Corolla 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Toyota Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6 1600 cc, Manual, Petrol PKR 5,969,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Advertisement 1600 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 6,559,000 Toyota Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8 1800 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 6,889,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Special Edition 1600 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 7,189,000 Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige Interior Advertisement 1800 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 7,509,000 Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Interior 1800 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 7,549,000

Toyota Corolla 2024 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 4620 mm Kerb Weight 1275 KG Overall Width 1775 mm Boot Space 470 L Overall Height 1475 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2700 mm No. of Doors 4 doors Ground Clearance 175 mm Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 1600 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In-Line Horse Power 120 HP @ 6000 RPM Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Torque 154 Nm @ 5200 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System Sequential Multi-port Fuel Injection Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 240 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Automatic (CVT) Gearbox 7 – speed Steering

Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 5.4m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension F Front Brakes F Rear Suspension MacPherson Strut R Rear Brakes Ventilated Discs R Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 205/55/R16 Wheel Size 16 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size 16 in Fuel Economy

Mileage City 12 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L Mileage Highway 16 KM/L