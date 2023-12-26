Toyota Corolla 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Advertisement
The Toyota Corolla has long been a symbol of reliability, efficiency, and practicality in the automotive world. With each new model year, Toyota continues to innovate and elevate the driving experience for its customers. The Toyota Corolla 2024 is no exception, offering a blend of modern design, advanced technology, and performance enhancements.

Engine Performance

The Toyota Corolla 2024 is expected to be equipped with a range of engine options to cater to different driving preferences. This may include a fuel-efficient and responsive four-cylinder engine.

The engine is likely to be paired with an advanced transmission system, offering smooth and efficient gear transitions.

Exterior Design

The exterior design of the Toyota Corolla 2024 is anticipated to be a harmonious blend of elegance and modern aesthetics. Expect a sleek and aerodynamic profile that not only enhances the car’s visual appeal but also contributes to improved fuel efficiency.

Safety Features

Toyota has always prioritized safety, and the Corolla 2024 is likely to be equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features. This may include advanced driver-assistance systems, multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and electronic stability control.

Interior Features

The interior of the Corolla 2024 is designed with comfort and convenience in mind. High-quality materials, ergonomic seating, and ample legroom are expected to provide a comfortable driving experience.

Advanced infotainment features, including a touchscreen display, smartphone integration, and a premium audio system, may be part of the interior package.

Fuel Efficiency

The Toyota Corolla is renowned for its fuel efficiency, and the 2024 model is expected to continue this tradition. With advancements in engine technology and aerodynamics, the Corolla 2024 is likely to deliver impressive fuel economy, making it an economical choice for daily commuting.

Technology and Connectivity

The Corolla 2024 is anticipated to feature the latest in-car technology, including a user-friendly infotainment system, navigation options, and connectivity features such as Bluetooth and USB ports. Expect intuitive controls and a driver-centric interface for a seamless driving experience.

Toyota Corolla 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Toyota Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6

1600 cc, Manual, Petrol

PKR 5,969,000

Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i

1600 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 6,559,000

Toyota Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8

1800 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 6,889,000

Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Special Edition

1600 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 7,189,000

Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige Interior

1800 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 7,509,000

Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Interior

1800 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 7,549,000
Toyota Corolla 2024 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4620 mm
Kerb Weight1275 KG
Overall Width1775 mm
Boot Space470 L
Overall Height1475 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2700 mm
No. of Doors4 doors
Ground Clearance175 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1600 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-Line
Horse Power120 HP @ 6000 RPM
Compression Ratio10.0:1
Torque154 Nm @ 5200 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemSequential Multi-port Fuel Injection
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed240 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (CVT)
Gearbox7 – speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius5.4m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionF
Front BrakesF
Rear SuspensionMacPherson Strut R
Rear BrakesVentilated Discs R
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size205/55/R16
Wheel Size16 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size16 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City12 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity55 L
Mileage Highway16 KM/L
