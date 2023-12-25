Advertisement
Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, December Update

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, December Update

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, December Update

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, December Update

Toyota, a renowned name in the automotive industry, has once again captured the attention of car enthusiasts with its latest release, the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024. As anticipation builds among Pakistani consumers, let’s delve into the price and key specifications of this hybrid marvel.

Exterior Design

The Corolla Cross Hybrid boasts a modern and stylish exterior design, combining the robustness of an SUV with the sleekness of a sedan. Its aerodynamic profile, distinctive front grille, and LED headlights contribute to a dynamic and sophisticated look. The elevated ground clearance and well-defined wheel arches further enhance its SUV appeal.

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, December Update

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, December Update

Hybrid Powertrain

At the heart of the Corolla Cross Hybrid is its hybrid powertrain. Toyota has seamlessly integrated a gasoline engine with an electric motor, providing an optimal balance between performance and fuel efficiency. The hybrid system not only reduces emissions but also offers drivers the flexibility of electric-only driving at lower speeds.

Interior Comfort and Technology

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, December Update

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, December Update

Inside, the Corolla Cross Hybrid offers a spacious and comfortable cabin designed to cater to the needs of both the driver and passengers. High-quality materials, advanced infotainment systems, and user-friendly controls define the interior. The integration of Toyota‘s latest technological features ensures a connected and enjoyable driving experience.

Safety Features

Toyota has prioritized safety in the Corolla Cross Hybrid, equipping it with a range of advanced safety features. From adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning to automatic emergency braking, the vehicle is designed to provide a secure driving environment. Multiple airbags and a robust body structure further contribute to occupant safety.

Performance

The Corolla Cross Hybrid is expected to deliver a commendable performance on the road. The hybrid powertrain not only enhances fuel efficiency but also provides a smooth and responsive driving experience. Whether navigating city streets or embarking on longer journeys, the Corolla Cross Hybrid aims to deliver a versatile and enjoyable drive.

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024 latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV

Automatic (CVT)  |  Hybrid  |  1798 cc

PKR 9,399,000

Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV X

Automatic (CVT)  |  Hybrid  |  1798 cc

PKR 9,849,000

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024 Key Specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4460 mm
Kerb Weight1325 KG
Overall Width1825 mm
Boot Space722 L
Overall Height1620 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2640 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance205 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypeHybrid
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1798 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power96 HP @ 5200 RPM
Compression Ratio13:1
Torque142 Nm @ 3600 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemDirect Fuel Injection
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (CVT)
Gearbox7 – speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius5.2m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion Beam with Coil Springs
Rear BrakesSolid Disc
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeAlloy Rims
Tyre Size215/60/R17
Wheel Size17 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 114mm
Spare Tyre Size
Fuel Economy
Mileage City18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity36 L
Mileage Highway20 KM/L
