Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, December Update

Toyota, a renowned name in the automotive industry, has once again captured the attention of car enthusiasts with its latest release, the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024. As anticipation builds among Pakistani consumers, let’s delve into the price and key specifications of this hybrid marvel.

Exterior Design

The Corolla Cross Hybrid boasts a modern and stylish exterior design, combining the robustness of an SUV with the sleekness of a sedan. Its aerodynamic profile, distinctive front grille, and LED headlights contribute to a dynamic and sophisticated look. The elevated ground clearance and well-defined wheel arches further enhance its SUV appeal.

Hybrid Powertrain

Advertisement

At the heart of the Corolla Cross Hybrid is its hybrid powertrain. Toyota has seamlessly integrated a gasoline engine with an electric motor, providing an optimal balance between performance and fuel efficiency. The hybrid system not only reduces emissions but also offers drivers the flexibility of electric-only driving at lower speeds.

Interior Comfort and Technology

Inside, the Corolla Cross Hybrid offers a spacious and comfortable cabin designed to cater to the needs of both the driver and passengers. High-quality materials, advanced infotainment systems, and user-friendly controls define the interior. The integration of Toyota‘s latest technological features ensures a connected and enjoyable driving experience.

Safety Features

Toyota has prioritized safety in the Corolla Cross Hybrid, equipping it with a range of advanced safety features. From adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning to automatic emergency braking, the vehicle is designed to provide a secure driving environment. Multiple airbags and a robust body structure further contribute to occupant safety.

Advertisement

Also Read Pak Suzuki introduces Interest-Free ‘Islamic Financing Offer’ for All Models Pak Suzuki launches Islamic car financing with Meezan Bank's 'Islamic Financing Offer'....

Performance

The Corolla Cross Hybrid is expected to deliver a commendable performance on the road. The hybrid powertrain not only enhances fuel efficiency but also provides a smooth and responsive driving experience. Whether navigating city streets or embarking on longer journeys, the Corolla Cross Hybrid aims to deliver a versatile and enjoyable drive.

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024 latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV Automatic (CVT) | Hybrid | 1798 cc PKR 9,399,000 Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV X Automatic (CVT) | Hybrid | 1798 cc PKR 9,849,000

Advertisement

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024 Key Specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length 4460 mm Kerb Weight 1325 KG Overall Width 1825 mm Boot Space 722 L Overall Height 1620 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2640 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 205 mm Engine/ Motor

Advertisement

Engine Type Hybrid Turbo Charger None Displacement 1798 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 96 HP @ 5200 RPM Compression Ratio 13:1 Torque 142 Nm @ 3600 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System Direct Fuel Injection Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission Advertisement

Transmission Type Automatic (CVT) Gearbox 7 – speed Steering Advertisement

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 5.2m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering Suspension & Brakes

Advertisement

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Torsion Beam with Coil Springs Rear Brakes Solid Disc Wheels and Tyres Advertisement

Wheel Type Alloy Rims Tyre Size 215/60/R17 Wheel Size 17 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 114mm Spare Tyre Size – Fuel Economy

Advertisement

Mileage City 18 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 36 L Mileage Highway 20 KM/L Advertisement