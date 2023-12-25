Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, December Update

Pak Suzuki introduces Interest-Free ‘Islamic Financing Offer’ for All Models
Toyota, a renowned name in the automotive industry, has once again captured the attention of car enthusiasts with its latest release, the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024. As anticipation builds among Pakistani consumers, let’s delve into the price and key specifications of this hybrid marvel.
The Corolla Cross Hybrid boasts a modern and stylish exterior design, combining the robustness of an SUV with the sleekness of a sedan. Its aerodynamic profile, distinctive front grille, and LED headlights contribute to a dynamic and sophisticated look. The elevated ground clearance and well-defined wheel arches further enhance its SUV appeal.
At the heart of the Corolla Cross Hybrid is its hybrid powertrain. Toyota has seamlessly integrated a gasoline engine with an electric motor, providing an optimal balance between performance and fuel efficiency. The hybrid system not only reduces emissions but also offers drivers the flexibility of electric-only driving at lower speeds.
Inside, the Corolla Cross Hybrid offers a spacious and comfortable cabin designed to cater to the needs of both the driver and passengers. High-quality materials, advanced infotainment systems, and user-friendly controls define the interior. The integration of Toyota‘s latest technological features ensures a connected and enjoyable driving experience.
Toyota has prioritized safety in the Corolla Cross Hybrid, equipping it with a range of advanced safety features. From adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning to automatic emergency braking, the vehicle is designed to provide a secure driving environment. Multiple airbags and a robust body structure further contribute to occupant safety.
The Corolla Cross Hybrid is expected to deliver a commendable performance on the road. The hybrid powertrain not only enhances fuel efficiency but also provides a smooth and responsive driving experience. Whether navigating city streets or embarking on longer journeys, the Corolla Cross Hybrid aims to deliver a versatile and enjoyable drive.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV
Automatic (CVT) | Hybrid | 1798 cc
PKR 9,399,000
Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV X
Automatic (CVT) | Hybrid | 1798 cc
PKR 9,849,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4460 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1325 KG
|Overall Width
|1825 mm
|Boot Space
|722 L
|Overall Height
|1620 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2640 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1798 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|96 HP @ 5200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|13:1
|Torque
|142 Nm @ 3600 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Direct Fuel Injection
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (CVT)
|Gearbox
|7 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.2m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam with Coil Springs
|Rear Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Rims
|Tyre Size
|215/60/R17
|Wheel Size
|17 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|5 x 114mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|–
|Mileage City
|18 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|36 L
|Mileage Highway
|20 KM/L
