Toyota Fortuner Latest Price in Pakistan & Features – January 2024 Update

Toyota Fortuner Latest Price in Pakistan & Features – January 2024 Update

The Toyota Fortuner, a stalwart in the SUV segment, continues to command attention on Pakistani roads with its blend of robust design, advanced features, and powerful performance. Let’s delve into the price details and key specifications that make the Toyota Fortuner a sought-after choice in the Pakistani automotive market.

Engine Performance

The Toyota Fortuner is renowned for its powerful engine options. Depending on the variant, it may be equipped with a 2.7L or a more robust 2.8L diesel engine.

The diesel variant, in particular, offers impressive torque and acceleration, making it suitable for both city driving and off-road adventures.

Transmission Options

The SUV is available with both manual and automatic transmission options, providing flexibility for drivers who have a preference for a specific transmission type.

4WD Capability

Emphasizing its off-road prowess, certain variants of the Toyota Fortuner come with a 4WD (four-wheel-drive) system. This feature enhances the vehicle’s capability to navigate diverse terrains with ease.

Spacious Interior

The Fortuner is designed with a spacious and comfortable interior, providing ample room for passengers and luggage. This makes it an ideal choice for family trips or long journeys.

Advanced Safety Features

Toyota prioritizes safety, and the Fortuner reflects this commitment with advanced safety features. These may include multiple airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), and more.

Infotainment and Connectivity

The SUV is equipped with a modern infotainment system that often includes a touchscreen display, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. This enhances the overall driving experience for tech-savvy users.

Luxurious Design

The Toyota Fortuner boasts a luxurious and commanding design, characterized by its bold grille, sculpted body, and distinctively styled headlights. It exudes an aura of sophistication and ruggedness simultaneously.

Comfortable Ride

A well-tuned suspension system ensures a comfortable ride, even on uneven roads. The Fortuner is designed to absorb shocks and vibrations, providing a smooth driving experience.

Towing Capacity

For those with towing needs, the Toyota Fortuner offers a commendable towing capacity, making it suitable for hauling trailers, boats, or other recreational vehicles.

Toyota Fortuner Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G

Automatic (AT)  |  Petrol  |  2694 cc

PKR 1.45 Crore

Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V

Automatic (AT)  |  Petrol  |  2694 cc
PKR 1.7 Crore

Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4

Automatic (AT)  |  Diesel  |  2755 cc
PKR 1.8 Crore

Toyota Fortuner Legender

Automatic (AT)  |  Diesel  |  2755 cc

PKR 1.9 Crore

Toyota Fortuner GR-S

Automatic (AT)  |  Diesel  |  2755 cc
PKR 1.99 Crore
Toyota Fortuner key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4795 mm
Kerb Weight1985 KG
Overall Width1855 mm
Boot Space296 L
Overall Height1835 mm
Seating Capacity7 persons
Wheel Base2745 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance279 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement2694 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive Train4×4
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power164 HP @ 5200 RPM
Compression Ratio15.6:1
Torque245 Nm @ 4000 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemFuel Injection-Petrol
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)
Gearbox6 – speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius6.2m
Power AssistedHydraulic Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionDouble-Wishbone
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesVentilated Disc
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size265/60/R18
Wheel Size18 in
Spare Tyre
PCD6 x 140mm
Spare Tyre Size18 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City8 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity80 L
Mileage Highway10 KM/L
