Toyota Fortuner Latest Price in Pakistan & Features – January 2024 Update

Toyota Vitz Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update
The automotive market in Pakistan has witnessed a surge in demand for...
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G
Automatic (AT) | Petrol | 2694 cc
PKR 1.45 Crore
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V
Automatic (AT) | Petrol | 2694 cc
PKR 1.7 Crore
Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4
Automatic (AT) | Diesel | 2755 cc
Advertisement
PKR 1.8 Crore
Toyota Fortuner Legender
Automatic (AT) | Diesel | 2755 cc
PKR 1.9 Crore
Toyota Fortuner GR-S
Automatic (AT) | Diesel | 2755 cc
PKR 1.99 Crore
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4795 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1985 KG
|Overall Width
|1855 mm
|Boot Space
|296 L
|Overall Height
|1835 mm
|Seating Capacity
|7 persons
|Wheel Base
|2745 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|279 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|2694 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|4×4
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|164 HP @ 5200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|15.6:1
|Torque
|245 Nm @ 4000 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Fuel Injection-Petrol
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (AT)
|Gearbox
|6 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|6.2m
|Power Assisted
|Hydraulic Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|Double-Wishbone
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|265/60/R18
|Wheel Size
|18 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|6 x 140mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|18 in
|Mileage City
|8 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Mileage Highway
|10 KM/L
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.