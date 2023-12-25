Toyota Introduces New Hybrid SUV, Corolla Cross HEV, in Pakistan

Indus Motor Company (IMC) unveiled the Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric Vehicle in Pakistan.

Islamabad: Indus Motor Company (IMC) introduced the Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric Vehicle during the 7th Journalist Summit in Bhurban.

Emphasizing the SUV’s characteristics, Yasushi Ueda, Chief Engineer at Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), mentioned, “The Corolla Cross relies on Toyota’s New Global Architecture, serving as the foundation for its upgraded platform and contemporary design. This ensures a comfortable and luxurious driving experience.”

“Equipped with a 1.8L Hybrid Electric Engine, Multi Drive Modes including EV, ECO, and Power, 7 SRS Airbags, Blind Spot Monitor, Clearance Sonars, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, 9-inch Floating Display, and Bi-Beam LED Headlamps, the Corolla Cross ensures that our customers experience unrivalled comfort, convenience, and safety,” he added.

Ali Asghar Jamali, IMC Chief Executive Officer, highlighted, “The Corolla Cross boasts superior fuel economy, providing customers with up to 50% more fuel efficiency. This not only translates into significant savings but also contributes to reducing our dependency on imported fuel by approximately 50%.”

In addressing the crucial demand for environmental sustainability, Jamali stressed the significance of the Corolla Cross in reducing emissions, stating, “With a 35% reduction in emissions, the Corolla Cross exemplifies Toyota’s commitment to a greener future for Pakistan. We are delighted to offer a hybrid electric option that significantly contributes to a cleaner environment.”

He provided insights into Pakistan’s present energy scenario and elucidated the challenges associated with the introduction of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), explaining, “Pakistan heavily relies on non-renewable energy sources, hindering the immediate adoption of BEVs. However, our HEV technology presents a practical and efficient solution, providing low maintenance costs, reliable batteries, and excellent resale value to our customers.”

Concerning the legacy of the Corolla brand, he mentioned, “Since its first introduction in 1966, the Corolla has carved a remarkable niche for itself. In Pakistan, the Corolla has become a beloved household name since it arrived in 1993. Today, the brand value of the Corolla is as strong as the name Toyota itself. It is a testament to Pakistan’s unwavering love for the Corolla that we have consistently been the number one country in the Asia Region for Corolla sales, securing this position for 13 out of the past 17 years.”

The Corolla Cross is introduced with an initial price range of PKR 9,399,000 for the mid-level category and PKR 9,849,000 for the high-end category.