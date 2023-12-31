Toyota Passo Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

Toyota Fortuner Latest Price in Pakistan & Features – January 2024 Update
The Toyota Passo, a compact and efficient hatchback, has gained popularity in the Pakistani automotive market for its practical design, fuel efficiency, and convenient features. As one of Toyota’s compact offerings, the Passo appeals to urban drivers seeking a reliable and nimble vehicle. Let’s explore the price details and key specifications that define the Toyota Passo in the Pakistani context.
The Toyota Passo typically comes with a small yet efficient engine, often a 1.0L or 1.3L, designed to deliver good fuel economy for city commuting. The engine’s compact size contributes to the Passo’s agility on the road.
The Passo is available with both automatic and manual transmission options, providing flexibility for drivers who have a preference for a specific transmission type.
The Passo’s compact dimensions make it well-suited for navigating through crowded city streets and parking in tight spaces. It’s a practical choice for urban dwellers looking for a vehicle that can easily maneuver through traffic.
Despite its compact size, the Passo is designed with a well-thought-out interior. Depending on the variant, features may include comfortable seating, modern infotainment systems, and ample cargo space.
Depending on the model year and variant, the Passo may offer modern infotainment features, including a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration.
Toyota vehicles are known for their durability and low maintenance costs. The Passo, being a compact and straightforward vehicle, often comes with economical maintenance requirements, contributing to its overall cost-effectiveness.
As with other Toyota models, the Passo is known for its reliability and longevity. Toyota’s reputation for building durable vehicles adds to the appeal of the Passo for those seeking a dependable daily driver.
While safety features can vary by variant, the Passo may come equipped with essential safety features such as airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), and a reinforced body structure.
Toyota is known for prioritizing fuel efficiency in its vehicles, and the Passo is no exception. The compact design, coupled with an efficient engine, contributes to impressive fuel economy figures, making it an economical choice for daily use.
The latest price of Toyota Passo in Pakistan is around PKR 2,850,000.
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|3650 mm
|Kerb Weight
|910 KG
|Overall Width
|1665 mm
|Boot Space
|–
|Overall Height
|1525 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2490 mm
|No. of Doors
|4 doors
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|–
|Displacement
|996 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|3
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-Line
|Horse Power
|68 HP @ 6000 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.5:1
|Torque
|92 Nm @ 4400 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|EFI
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC 12 valves
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (CVT)
|Gearbox
|5 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion with Electronic Motor
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.6m
|Power Assisted
|Electronic Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam with Coil Springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel Rims with Wheels Caps
|Tyre Size
|165/65/R14
|Wheel Size
|14 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|–
|Mileage City
|24 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|36 L
|Mileage Highway
|28 KM/L
