Toyota Passo latest price in Pakistan

The Pakistani automobile market has witnessed a surge in the popularity of compact hatchbacks in recent years. Among the contenders in this segment, the Toyota Passo stands out for its efficient design, practicality, and reliability.
Engine Options
The Toyota Passo in Pakistan is usually equipped with an [engine capacity] petrol engine that generates [power output] horsepower and [torque] Nm of torque. This engine strikes a balance between performance and fuel efficiency, making it ideal for city driving and daily commuting.
Transmission
Most Passo models come with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for seamless and efficient gear shifts. The CVT contributes to a smooth and comfortable driving experience.
Interior Comfort
Inside the cabin, the Passo offers a comfortable and well-designed interior with ample space for occupants. The seats are designed for ergonomic comfort, ensuring a pleasant ride even during extended journeys.
Infotainment
Despite its compact size, the Passo is equipped with an infotainment system that includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. This allows for seamless connectivity with your devices.
Exterior Design
The Passo boasts a modern and attractive exterior design, characterized by clean lines and stylish features. Its compact size and nimble handling make it an excellent choice for urban driving.
Practicality
The Passo is known for its practicality, offering good storage space for a vehicle of its size. The rear seats can be folded down to create additional cargo space, accommodating various needs.
Warranty
Toyota typically provides a comprehensive warranty package with the purchase of a new Passo, enhancing the peace of mind for buyers.
Safety Features
Toyota prioritizes safety, and the Passo reflects this commitment with features like airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), and other safety enhancements to protect both drivers and passengers.
Fuel Efficiency
The Passo is celebrated for its excellent fuel economy, which is a significant consideration in a country where fuel prices can be volatile. Its fuel-efficient engine helps reduce the overall cost of ownership.
Toyota Passo latest price in Pakistan
Toyota Passo latest price in Pakistan is around Rs 2,850,000.
Toyota Passo latest key specifications
|Dimensions & Capacity
|Length
|3650
|Width
|1665
|Height
|1525
|Boot Space
|Wheel Base
|2490
|Ground Clearance
|150
|Kerb Weight
|910 KG
|No of Doors
|4 doors
|Seating Capacity
|5
|Engine & Transmission
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Displacement
|996 cc
|Max Power
|68 hp
|Max Torque
|92 Nm
|Drive Train
|No of cylinder
|3
|Valves Per Cylinder
|4
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (CVT)
|Fuel System
|EFI
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC 12 valves
|Gear Box
|Compression Ratio
|10.5:1
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Turbo Charger
|Fuel Economy
|Mileage City
|24 KM/L
|Mileage Highway
|28 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres)
|36
|Suspension, Steering & Brakes
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam with Coil Springs
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion with Electronic Motor
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|Steering Switches
|Yes
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.6m
|Power Assisted
|Electronic Power Steering
|Front Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Handbrake
|Wheels & Tyres
|Wheel Type
|Steel Rims with Wheels Caps
|Wheel Size
|14 in
|Tyre Size
|165/65/R14
|Spare Tyre
|Yes
|Spare Tyre Size
|Pitch Circle Diameter
|4 x 100mm
|Safety
|Central Locking
|Yes
|Front Camera
|Yes
|Rear Camera
|Yes
|360 Camera
|Yes
|Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
|Yes
|Rear Headrest
