Toyota Passo latest price in Pakistan

The Pakistani automobile market has witnessed a surge in the popularity of compact hatchbacks in recent years. Among the contenders in this segment, the Toyota Passo stands out for its efficient design, practicality, and reliability.

Engine Options

The Toyota Passo in Pakistan is usually equipped with an [engine capacity] petrol engine that generates [power output] horsepower and [torque] Nm of torque. This engine strikes a balance between performance and fuel efficiency, making it ideal for city driving and daily commuting.

Transmission

Most Passo models come with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for seamless and efficient gear shifts. The CVT contributes to a smooth and comfortable driving experience.

Interior Comfort

Inside the cabin, the Passo offers a comfortable and well-designed interior with ample space for occupants. The seats are designed for ergonomic comfort, ensuring a pleasant ride even during extended journeys.

Infotainment

Despite its compact size, the Passo is equipped with an infotainment system that includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. This allows for seamless connectivity with your devices.

Exterior Design

The Passo boasts a modern and attractive exterior design, characterized by clean lines and stylish features. Its compact size and nimble handling make it an excellent choice for urban driving.

Practicality

The Passo is known for its practicality, offering good storage space for a vehicle of its size. The rear seats can be folded down to create additional cargo space, accommodating various needs.

Warranty

Toyota typically provides a comprehensive warranty package with the purchase of a new Passo, enhancing the peace of mind for buyers.

Safety Features

Toyota prioritizes safety, and the Passo reflects this commitment with features like airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), and other safety enhancements to protect both drivers and passengers.

Fuel Efficiency

The Passo is celebrated for its excellent fuel economy, which is a significant consideration in a country where fuel prices can be volatile. Its fuel-efficient engine helps reduce the overall cost of ownership.

Toyota Passo latest price in Pakistan

Toyota Passo latest price in Pakistan is around Rs 2,850,000.

Toyota Passo latest key specifications

Dimensions & Capacity Length 3650 Width 1665 Height 1525 Boot Space Wheel Base 2490 Ground Clearance 150 Kerb Weight 910 KG No of Doors 4 doors Seating Capacity 5

Engine & Transmission Engine Type Petrol Displacement 996 cc Max Power 68 hp Max Torque 92 Nm Drive Train No of cylinder 3 Valves Per Cylinder 4 Transmission Type Automatic (CVT) Fuel System EFI Max Speed 180 KM/H Valve Mechanism DOHC 12 valves Gear Box Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Cylinder Configuration In Line Turbo Charger Fuel Economy Mileage City 24 KM/L Mileage Highway 28 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres) 36 Suspension, Steering & Brakes Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Rear Suspension Torsion Beam with Coil Springs Steering Type Rack & Pinion with Electronic Motor Steering Adjustment No Steering Switches Yes Minimum Turning Radius 4.6m Power Assisted Electronic Power Steering Front Brakes Solid Disc Rear Brakes Drum Handbrake Wheels & Tyres Wheel Type Steel Rims with Wheels Caps Wheel Size 14 in Tyre Size 165/65/R14 Spare Tyre Yes Spare Tyre Size Pitch Circle Diameter 4 x 100mm Safety Central Locking Yes Front Camera Yes Rear Camera Yes 360 Camera Yes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System Yes Rear Headrest