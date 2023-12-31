Toyota Vitz Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

The automotive market in Pakistan has witnessed a surge in demand for compact and fuel-efficient cars, and the Toyota Vitz stands as a popular choice among consumers. Known for its compact design, fuel efficiency, and reliable performance, the Toyota Vitz has established itself as a formidable contender in the hatchback segment. In this article, we will explore the Toyota Vitz’s price in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications.

Engine and Performance:

The Toyota Vitz is often equipped with a range of engine options, including efficient and compact ones. It is known for its fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for urban commuting. The engine capacity may vary across different models, but a typical Vitz might feature a 1.0- to 1.5-liter engine.

Exterior Design:

The Toyota Vitz boasts a stylish and modern exterior design. Its compact size makes it well-suited for navigating through busy city streets, and the aerodynamic profile enhances fuel efficiency.

Transmission:

The Toyota Vitz is commonly available in both automatic and manual transmissions. The choice between these depends on the buyer’s preference and driving habits.

Interior and Comfort:

Despite its compact size, the Toyota Vitz offers a comfortable interior with well-designed seats and ample legroom. The cabin is thoughtfully designed, providing a pleasant driving experience for both the driver and passengers.

Infotainment and Connectivity:

Depending on the model and trim, the Toyota Vitz may feature a variety of infotainment options, including touchscreen displays, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration.

Maintenance and reliability:

Toyota vehicles, including the Vitz, are renowned for their reliability and low maintenance costs. The brand’s reputation for producing durable and long-lasting cars adds to the appeal of the Vitz in the Pakistani market.

Safety Features:

Toyota places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Vitz typically comes equipped with standard safety features such as airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and traction control.

Fuel Efficiency:

One of the standout features of the Toyota Vitz is its fuel efficiency. With rising fuel prices, the Vitz caters to the needs of budget-conscious consumers who seek economical transportation without compromising on performance.

Toyota Vitz 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Price* Toyota Vitz F 1.0 1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,691,000 Toyota Vitz F 1.3 1300 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,000,000 Toyota Vitz F M Package 1.0 1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,520,000 Toyota Vitz F Safety 1.0 996 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,656,000 Toyota Vitz F Safety Edition III 1329 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,865,000 Toyota Vitz Hybrid F 1.5 1486 cc, Automatic, Hybrid PKR 4,220,000 Toyota Vitz Hybrid U 1.5 1496 cc, Automatic, Hybrid PKR 4,809,000 Toyota Vitz Jewela 1.3 1300 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 4,300,000

Toyota Vitz 2024 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 3945 mm Kerb Weight 970 KG Overall Width 1695 mm Boot Space – Overall Height 1500 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2510 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 140 mm Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger – Displacement 1000 cc No. of Cylinders 3 Drive Train – Cylinder Configuration In-Line Horse Power 69 HP @ 6000 RPM Compression Ratio 11:1 Torque 92 Nm @ 4300 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System EFI (electronic fuel injection) Valve Mechanism DOHC 12 valves VVT-i Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Automatic (CVT) Gearbox 6 – speed Steering

Steering Type Rack & pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.5m Power Assisted Electronic Power Steering Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension Tube Shocks Coil Springs Front Brakes Solid Disc Rear Suspension Tube Shocks with Leaf Springs Rear Brakes Drum Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Steel wheels with wheel caps Tyre Size 165/70/14 Wheel Size 14 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size 14 in Fuel Economy

Mileage City 15 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L Mileage Highway 18 KM/L