Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Toyota Vitz Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

Toyota Vitz Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

Articles
Advertisement
Toyota Vitz Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

Toyota Vitz Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

Advertisement

The automotive market in Pakistan has witnessed a surge in demand for compact and fuel-efficient cars, and the Toyota Vitz stands as a popular choice among consumers. Known for its compact design, fuel efficiency, and reliable performance, the Toyota Vitz has established itself as a formidable contender in the hatchback segment. In this article, we will explore the Toyota Vitz’s price in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications.

Engine and Performance:

The Toyota Vitz is often equipped with a range of engine options, including efficient and compact ones. It is known for its fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for urban commuting. The engine capacity may vary across different models, but a typical Vitz might feature a 1.0- to 1.5-liter engine.

Exterior Design:

The Toyota Vitz boasts a stylish and modern exterior design. Its compact size makes it well-suited for navigating through busy city streets, and the aerodynamic profile enhances fuel efficiency.

Advertisement

Transmission:

The Toyota Vitz is commonly available in both automatic and manual transmissions. The choice between these depends on the buyer’s preference and driving habits.

Interior and Comfort:

Toyota Vitz Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

Toyota Vitz Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

Despite its compact size, the Toyota Vitz offers a comfortable interior with well-designed seats and ample legroom. The cabin is thoughtfully designed, providing a pleasant driving experience for both the driver and passengers.

Infotainment and Connectivity:

Advertisement

Depending on the model and trim, the Toyota Vitz may feature a variety of infotainment options, including touchscreen displays, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration.

Maintenance and reliability:

Toyota vehicles, including the Vitz, are renowned for their reliability and low maintenance costs. The brand’s reputation for producing durable and long-lasting cars adds to the appeal of the Vitz in the Pakistani market.

Safety Features:

Toyota places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Vitz typically comes equipped with standard safety features such as airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and traction control.

Also Read

Suzuki Jimny Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update
Suzuki Jimny Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

The Suzuki Jimny, a compact and rugged off-road vehicle, has gained immense...

Advertisement

Fuel Efficiency:

One of the standout features of the Toyota Vitz is its fuel efficiency. With rising fuel prices, the Vitz caters to the needs of budget-conscious consumers who seek economical transportation without compromising on performance.

Toyota Vitz 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsPrice*
Advertisement

Toyota Vitz F 1.0

1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 3,691,000

Toyota Vitz F 1.3

1300 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 3,000,000

Toyota Vitz F M Package 1.0

1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol

Advertisement
PKR 3,520,000
Advertisement

Toyota Vitz F Safety 1.0

996 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 3,656,000

Toyota Vitz F Safety Edition III

1329 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 3,865,000

Toyota Vitz Hybrid F 1.5

1486 cc, Automatic, Hybrid

Advertisement
PKR 4,220,000
Advertisement

Toyota Vitz Hybrid U 1.5

1496 cc, Automatic, Hybrid

PKR 4,809,000

Toyota Vitz Jewela 1.3

1300 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 4,300,000

Toyota Vitz 2024 key specifications

Dimensions
Overall Length3945 mm
Kerb Weight970 KG
Overall Width1695 mm
Boot Space
Overall Height1500 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2510 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance140 mm
Engine/ Motor
Advertisement
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo Charger
Displacement1000 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive Train
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-Line
Horse Power69 HP @ 6000 RPM
Compression Ratio11:1
Torque92 Nm @ 4300 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemEFI (electronic fuel injection)
Valve MechanismDOHC 12 valves VVT-i
Max Speed180 KM/H
Advertisement
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (CVT)
Gearbox6 – speed
Advertisement
Steering
Steering TypeRack & pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.5m
Power AssistedElectronic Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Advertisement
Front SuspensionTube Shocks Coil Springs
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionTube Shocks with Leaf Springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Advertisement
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeSteel wheels with wheel caps
Tyre Size165/70/14
Wheel Size14 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size14 in
Fuel Economy
Advertisement
Mileage City15 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity42 L
Mileage Highway18 KM/L
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story