USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 29 Dec 2023

USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee): – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 281.9 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for the US Dollar to the Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR) 29 Dec 2023 281.9 0.02% Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 281.9 284.4 Euro 310 313 British Pound 358.5 362 UAE Dirham 76.8 77.6 Saudi Riyal 74.5 75.25 Kuwaiti Dinar 917.31 926.31 Canadian Dollar 211 213 Australian Dollar 190 191.9 Omani Riyal 732.58 740.58 Japanese Yen 1.45 1.53 Malaysian Ringgit 61.04 61.64 Qatari Riyal 77.73 78.43 Bahrain Dinar 749.87 757.87 Thai Bhat 8.17 8.32 Chinese Yuan 39.64 40.04 Hong Kong Dollar 36.1 36.45 Danish Krone 41.82 42.22 New Zealand Dollar 177.84 179.84 Singapore Dollar 211 213 Norwegians Krone 27.7 28 Swedish Krona 28.26 28.56 Swiss Franc 329.69 332.19 Indian Rupee 3.4 3.51 Advertisement BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.