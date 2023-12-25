Weather outlook of Lahore, Pakistan

In Lahore, Pakistan, at 5:46 PM, the temperature is currently at 20°C. The sky is characterized by hazy clouds, contributing to a RealFeel temperature of 19°C. Notably, there are no significant wind gusts at the moment, with a calm air prevailing.

The humidity is relatively higher at 68%, creating a slightly humid environment. Indoor humidity mirrors this at 67%, still within the slightly humid range. The dew point, indicative of moisture in the air, is measured at 14°C. The atmospheric pressure remains steady at 1017 mb. Visibility is reduced to 3 km, likely due to the hazy conditions, and cloud cover stands at 51%, with a cloud ceiling at 9100 m.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the day in Lahore, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 26°C.

The RealFeel temperature will be slightly warmer at 28°C, and the day is anticipated to remain hazy. A gentle wind from the WSW at 4 km/h, gusting up to 11 km/h, is forecasted. The UV index is moderate at 3, suggesting that precautions should be taken for prolonged outdoor exposure.

As the evening approaches, temperatures will gradually drop to around 8°C, with increasing cloud cover. The wind will shift to the north at 6 km/h, with gusts up to 11 km/h. No precipitation is expected, and the cloud cover will be around 43%.

The sunrise and sunset times in Lahore are at 7:00 AM and 5:05 PM, respectively, providing a total of 10 hours and 5 minutes of daylight. Additionally, the UV index remains moderate during the afternoon, indicating generally favorable weather conditions. Overall, Lahore is experiencing a mild and hazy evening with a gradual increase in cloud cover as the night progresses.