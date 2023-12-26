Yamaha Latest Bike Prices in Pakistan – January 2024

Yamaha dominates Pakistan’s motorcycle market thanks to performance, design, and innovation.

Yamaha, the renowned Japanese automotive giant, continues to dominate the motorcycle market in Pakistan, surpassing Honda. The company’s two-wheelers are renowned for their strong performance and appealing design. Yamaha is recognized for its innovative contributions to the industry, with a focus on improving safety, performance, and rider comfort on its motorcycles.

Yamaha presents a diverse array of motorcycles in Pakistan, designed to suit various riding styles and preferences. Renowned for their dependability and robust build, Yamaha has a track record of manufacturing bikes that endure prolonged use and diverse riding conditions.

While Honda and certain Chinese manufacturers dominate the entry-level market, Yamaha stands out in the premium bike segment. Models such as the Yamaha YBR 125 pose a formidable challenge to competitors, showcasing Yamaha’s prowess in delivering high-quality and sophisticated motorcycles.

These motorcycles come equipped with numerous safety and performance features, but the premium quality comes at a cost. Yamaha bikes are relatively expensive compared to other brands, reflecting the investment in advanced features that enhance both safety and performance.

Contrary to people’s expectations of a relief in bike prices, Yamaha opted to increase prices, attributing the surge to multiple production disruptions.

Yamaha YBR 125 Price in Pakistan

Yamaha YBR 125 (Red/Blue/Black) 435,500

Yamaha YB 125Z-DX Price in Pakistan

Rs440,500

Yamaha YBR G 125 Price in Pakistan

Models New Price YBR125G (Red/Black) Rs. 471,000 YBR125G (Matt Dark Gray/Matt Orange) Rs. 474,000

Yamaha YBR 125 Matt Orange/Grey Price in Pakistan

Yamaha YBR 125 Orange/Grey Rs452,500