Yamaha Latest Bike Prices in Pakistan – January 2024

  • Yamaha dominates Pakistan’s motorcycle market thanks to performance, design, and innovation.
  • Bikes suit various styles, from reliable commuters to premium models.
  • Yamaha excels in the premium segment with high-quality motorcycles like the YBR 125.
Yamaha, the renowned Japanese automotive giant, continues to dominate the motorcycle market in Pakistan, surpassing Honda. The company’s two-wheelers are renowned for their strong performance and appealing design. Yamaha is recognized for its innovative contributions to the industry, with a focus on improving safety, performance, and rider comfort on its motorcycles.

Yamaha presents a diverse array of motorcycles in Pakistan, designed to suit various riding styles and preferences. Renowned for their dependability and robust build, Yamaha has a track record of manufacturing bikes that endure prolonged use and diverse riding conditions.

While Honda and certain Chinese manufacturers dominate the entry-level market, Yamaha stands out in the premium bike segment. Models such as the Yamaha YBR 125 pose a formidable challenge to competitors, showcasing Yamaha’s prowess in delivering high-quality and sophisticated motorcycles.

These motorcycles come equipped with numerous safety and performance features, but the premium quality comes at a cost. Yamaha bikes are relatively expensive compared to other brands, reflecting the investment in advanced features that enhance both safety and performance.

Contrary to people’s expectations of a relief in bike prices, Yamaha opted to increase prices, attributing the surge to multiple production disruptions.

Yamaha YBR 125 Price in Pakistan

Yamaha YBR 125 (Red/Blue/Black)435,500

Yamaha YB 125Z-DX Price in Pakistan

Rs440,500

Yamaha YBR G 125 Price in Pakistan

ModelsNew Price
YBR125G (Red/Black)Rs. 471,000
YBR125G (Matt Dark Gray/Matt Orange)Rs. 474,000

Yamaha YBR 125 Matt Orange/Grey Price in Pakistan

Yamaha YBR 125 Orange/GreyRs452,500

 

Next Story