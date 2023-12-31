Yamaha YBR 125cc 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, January Update

Honda CG 125cc Latest Price in Pakistan & Features – January 2024 Update
The Yamaha YBR 125, a popular motorcycle in Pakistan, is renowned for its stylish design, reliable performance, and advanced features. As one of Yamaha’s notable offerings in the commuter bike segment, the YBR 125 has garnered a loyal fan base. Let’s explore the price details and key features that make the Yamaha YBR 125 a compelling choice for riders in the Pakistani market.
The Yamaha YBR 125 is powered by a reliable 125-cc engine, delivering a harmonious blend of power and fuel efficiency. The four-stroke engine is designed to provide a smooth and responsive riding experience, making it suitable for daily commuting and occasional rides.
The YBR 125 features a stylish and modern design that sets it apart in the commuter bike category. With sleek lines, dynamic contours, and attention to detail, the motorcycle exudes a contemporary aesthetic appeal.
Yamaha prioritizes rider comfort in the YBR 125 with a well-cushioned and ergonomic seat design. The comfortable seating arrangement is tailored to enhance the overall riding experience, particularly during extended journeys.
The convenience of an electric start system adds to the user-friendly nature of the YBR 125. Riders can start the motorcycle effortlessly with the push of a button, eliminating the need for kick-starting.
An advanced fuel injection system enhances fuel efficiency and ensures optimal performance. The fuel injection technology contributes to precise fuel delivery, resulting in improved throttle response and reduced emissions.
The latest price of Yamaha YBR 125cc 2024 in Pakistan is PKR 452,500
|Price
|PKR 452,500
|Dimension (Lxwxh)
|1975 x 745 x 1080 mm
|Engine
|4 Stroke 125cc OHC Air Cooled
|Displacement
|124 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Type Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|5-speed
|Horsepower
|10.7 HP @ 7500.0 RPM
|Torque
|10.4 Nm @ 6500.0 RPM
|Bore & Stroke
|54.0 x 54.0 mm
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|Petrol Capacity
|13L
|Fuel Average
|45.0 KM/L
|Starting
|Kick & Electric Start
|Top Speed
|100 KM/H
|Dry Weight
|114KG
|Frame
|Backbone Type
