Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Yamaha YBR 125cc 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, January Update

Yamaha YBR 125cc 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, January Update

Yamaha YBR 125cc 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, January Update

/honda-cg-125cc-latest-price-in-pakistan-features-january-2024-update/

The Yamaha YBR 125, a popular motorcycle in Pakistan, is renowned for its stylish design, reliable performance, and advanced features. As one of Yamaha’s notable offerings in the commuter bike segment, the YBR 125 has garnered a loyal fan base. Let’s explore the price details and key features that make the Yamaha YBR 125 a compelling choice for riders in the Pakistani market.

Engine and Performance

The Yamaha YBR 125 is powered by a reliable 125-cc engine, delivering a harmonious blend of power and fuel efficiency. The four-stroke engine is designed to provide a smooth and responsive riding experience, making it suitable for daily commuting and occasional rides.

Stylish Design

The YBR 125 features a stylish and modern design that sets it apart in the commuter bike category. With sleek lines, dynamic contours, and attention to detail, the motorcycle exudes a contemporary aesthetic appeal.

Comfortable Seating

Yamaha prioritizes rider comfort in the YBR 125 with a well-cushioned and ergonomic seat design. The comfortable seating arrangement is tailored to enhance the overall riding experience, particularly during extended journeys.

Electric Start System

The convenience of an electric start system adds to the user-friendly nature of the YBR 125. Riders can start the motorcycle effortlessly with the push of a button, eliminating the need for kick-starting.

Fuel Injection System

An advanced fuel injection system enhances fuel efficiency and ensures optimal performance. The fuel injection technology contributes to precise fuel delivery, resulting in improved throttle response and reduced emissions.

Yamaha YBR 125cc 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

The latest price of Yamaha YBR 125cc 2024 in Pakistan is PKR 452,500

Yamaha YBR 125cc 2024 key specifications

PricePKR 452,500
Dimension (Lxwxh)1975 x 745 x 1080 mm
Engine4 Stroke 125cc OHC Air Cooled
Displacement124 cc
ClutchWet Type Multi-Plate
Transmission5-speed
Horsepower10.7 HP @ 7500.0 RPM
Torque10.4 Nm @ 6500.0 RPM
Bore & Stroke54.0 x 54.0 mm
Compression Ratio10.0:1
Petrol Capacity13L
Fuel Average45.0 KM/L
StartingKick & Electric Start
Top Speed100 KM/H
Dry Weight114KG
FrameBackbone Type
