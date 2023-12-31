Yamaha YBR 125cc 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, January Update

The Yamaha YBR 125, a popular motorcycle in Pakistan, is renowned for its stylish design, reliable performance, and advanced features. As one of Yamaha’s notable offerings in the commuter bike segment, the YBR 125 has garnered a loyal fan base. Let’s explore the price details and key features that make the Yamaha YBR 125 a compelling choice for riders in the Pakistani market.

Engine and Performance

The Yamaha YBR 125 is powered by a reliable 125-cc engine, delivering a harmonious blend of power and fuel efficiency. The four-stroke engine is designed to provide a smooth and responsive riding experience, making it suitable for daily commuting and occasional rides.

Stylish Design

The YBR 125 features a stylish and modern design that sets it apart in the commuter bike category. With sleek lines, dynamic contours, and attention to detail, the motorcycle exudes a contemporary aesthetic appeal.

Comfortable Seating

Yamaha prioritizes rider comfort in the YBR 125 with a well-cushioned and ergonomic seat design. The comfortable seating arrangement is tailored to enhance the overall riding experience, particularly during extended journeys.

Electric Start System

The convenience of an electric start system adds to the user-friendly nature of the YBR 125. Riders can start the motorcycle effortlessly with the push of a button, eliminating the need for kick-starting.

Fuel Injection System

An advanced fuel injection system enhances fuel efficiency and ensures optimal performance. The fuel injection technology contributes to precise fuel delivery, resulting in improved throttle response and reduced emissions.

Yamaha YBR 125cc 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

The latest price of Yamaha YBR 125cc 2024 in Pakistan is PKR 452,500

Yamaha YBR 125cc 2024 key specifications

Price PKR 452,500 Dimension (Lxwxh) 1975 x 745 x 1080 mm Engine 4 Stroke 125cc OHC Air Cooled Displacement 124 cc Clutch Wet Type Multi-Plate Transmission 5-speed Horsepower 10.7 HP @ 7500.0 RPM Torque 10.4 Nm @ 6500.0 RPM Bore & Stroke 54.0 x 54.0 mm Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Petrol Capacity 13L Fuel Average 45.0 KM/L Starting Kick & Electric Start Top Speed 100 KM/H Dry Weight 114KG Frame Backbone Type

