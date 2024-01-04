Advertisement
2,000 driver jobs announced in Saudi Arabia for 2024

Saudi Arabia, a hub for many Pakistani expatriates, continues to offer promising employment prospects. Pakistani drivers, among the thriving expatriate community, play a significant role in Saudi Arabia’s workforce, providing transportation services such as taxi driving, private chauffeur services, and corporate transport.

The Saudi Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment has recently announced approximately 2,000 job openings for personal drivers in various cities for the year 2024.

This presents a golden opportunity for those seeking employment in the Kingdom. Interested individuals can connect with recruiters through the bureau’s official website.

Driver Job Salaries and Benefits

The current driving positions offer competitive salaries ranging from 1,000 to 1,800 Saudi Riyals, accompanied by a host of benefits. These perks include free accommodation, meals, travel tickets, medical coverage, health insurance, and transportation facilities.

Those employed in these roles will have the opportunity to work in various cities, driving luxury cars and transporting clients between locations, contributing significantly to the transportation sector.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia is also actively recruiting around 2,900 truck drivers, offering salaries between 1,200 and 2,200 Saudi Riyals. This role comes with additional benefits, including transportation, accommodation, and health insurance.

