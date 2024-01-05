Karachi: The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani Rupee (PKR) will Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is Rs 12,156,046.10 on January 5, 2024.

Bitcoin to PKR (Bitcoin Price in Pakistan)

1 BTC = 12,156,046.10 Pakistani rupees.

Disclaimer: All data and information are provided for informational purposes only. The data has not been provided for trading purposes or financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice. In the case of trading, it is advised to consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trade. The exchange rate does not constitute investment advice. Further, it is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or financial product.

