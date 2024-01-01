Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Car Sales of Suzuki, Toyota and Honda in 2022 Vs 2023

Car Sales of Suzuki, Toyota and Honda in 2022 Vs 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Car Sales of Suzuki, Toyota and Honda in 2022 Vs 2023

Car Sales in 2022 Vs 2023

Advertisement

In 2023, there was an extraordinary rise in car prices, causing a significant drop in sales. The challenges in the automotive industry were further intensified by the temporary halt in car production by major players.

Let’s examine the performance of the prominent car manufacturers – Toyota, Suzuki, and Honda – in the past year. It’s important to note that the information is derived from data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturer’s Association throughout 2023.

Also Read

Go Green with Honda: Honda Set to Launch Hybrid Cars in Pakistan
Go Green with Honda: Honda Set to Launch Hybrid Cars in Pakistan

HACL predicts sales rise in MY2024, hopeful about no import restrictions. Car...

Honda

Honda sold only 9,760 units in 2023 compared to 28,928 in 2022, witnessing a massive 66.26 percent decrease in its sales. The company sold 7,068 units of Honda City and Civic last year, a significant drop from 25,502 in 2022, marking a substantial 72.28% decline in sales.

Advertisement

Similarly, Honda BRV and HRV sales also dropped by 21.42%, falling from 3,426 in 2022 to 2,692 in 2023.

Advertisement
ModelJan-Nov’22Jan-Nov’23Difference
Honda City & Civic25,5027,068-72.28%
Honda BRV & HRV3,4262,692-21.42%
Total28,9289,760-66.26%

 

Suzuki

In total, Pak Suzuki Motor Company’s (PSMC) sales experienced a 69.24% decline, falling from 114,605 units in 2022 to just 35,253 in 2023. Here are the sales figures for each model in the previous year:

Advertisement
ModelJan-Nov’22Jan-Nov’23Difference
Suzuki Alto59,52619,071-67.96%
Suzuki Cultus12,7393,424-73.12%
Suzuki Wagon R14,3993,085-78.57%
Suzuki Swift11,4014,054-64.44%
Suzuki Bolan8,0922,864-64.61%
Suzuki Ravi8,4482,755-67.39%
Total114,60535,253-69.24%

Advertisement

Toyota Car Sales

Toyota’s sales declined by 62.81% in 2023 compared to 2022, selling 19,320 units. During the period from January to November 2023, the company sold 11,498 units of Toyota Corolla and Yaris. Additionally, Toyota Fortuner and Hilux sales also dropped by 45.52% to 7,822.

Advertisement
ModelJan-Nov’22Jan-Nov’23Difference
Toyota Corolla & Yaris37,58811,498-69.41%
Toyota Fortuner & Hilux14,3577,822-45.52%
Total51,94519,320-62.81%

 

In comparison to Honda and Suzuki, Toyota’s sales were a little better.

Nevertheless, it’s essential to note that the company was not entirely immune to the overall challenges faced by the automotive industry.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story