Cement Prices Drop – First decline in weeks across the country

In the recent week, there has been a marginal decrease in the retail price of cement in Pakistan, as reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. In the northern regions, the average retail price per bag of cement was Rs 1,246, reflecting a 0.84% decrease compared to the previous week’s average of Rs 1,256.

Conversely, in the southern regions, the average retail price per bag of cement was Rs 1,192, marking a slight 0.20% increase from the preceding week’s average of Rs 1,189.

Noteworthy variations were observed in different cities, with Islamabad recording an average price of Rs 1,232, Rawalpindi at Rs 1,227, and Lahore at Rs 1,300.

Across various cities, the average retail price per sack of cement ranged from Rs 1,170 in Karachi to Rs 1,280 in Sialkot.

The statistics indicate diverse pricing trends in different regions, showcasing the fluctuating nature of the cement market. As the data suggests, cement prices remain subject to local dynamics, impacting both consumers and the construction industry.

