Cement prices drop in Pakistan

In the week ending December 28, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reveals interesting data on cement prices. In the northern regions, the average price per cement sack was Rs 1256, marking a slight decrease of 0.48% from the previous week’s Rs 1262.

Southern regions maintain stability, with the average cement sack price at Rs 1189, consistent with the previous week.

A city-wise breakdown shows variations – Islamabad at Rs 1233, Rawalpindi at Rs 1227, and Lahore at Rs 1300. Notable differences also include Karachi at Rs 1157 and Multan at Rs 1267.

Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Peshawar, and Bannu exhibit diverse price points. In the south, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Quetta, and Khuzdar each reflect their unique pricing dynamics.

These statistics offer insights into regional variations and trends that are crucial for stakeholders in the construction and real estate sectors, enabling informed decision-making in the dynamic cement market.

Advertisement

Also Read Steel prices rise in Pakistan – December Update 2023 In a noteworthy development, domestic steel prices in Pakistan have once again...