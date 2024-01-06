Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Changan Alsvin 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update 

Changan Alsvin 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update 

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

Changan, a renowned Chinese automaker, has made a significant impact on the Pakistani automotive market with its stylish and feature-packed sedans. The Changan Alsvin, a compact sedan, has garnered attention for its modern design, advanced features, and competitive pricing.

Modern and stylish design

Changan Alsvin 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan - January Update 

Changan Alsvin 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

The Changan Alsvin catches the eye with its modern and stylish design. The sedan features sleek lines, a distinctive front grille, and contemporary detailing, giving it a refined and upscale appearance. The design reflects Changan’s commitment to producing cars that not only perform well but also make a statement on the road.

Efficient Engine Options

Advertisement

The Alsvin offers a choice of efficient and responsive engine options. The available engines are designed to provide a balance between performance and fuel efficiency, making the sedan suitable for both city commuting and highway driving. The precise engineering ensures a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.

Comfortable and spacious interior

Changan Alsvin 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan - January Update 

Changan Alsvin 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Inside the Changan Alsvin, passengers are greeted with a comfortable and spacious interior. The sedan is designed to provide ample legroom and headroom for both the driver and passengers, ensuring a pleasant journey. Quality materials and thoughtful design contribute to an inviting and refined cabin ambiance.

Advanced Infotainment System

Keeping pace with modern technology, the Alsvin comes equipped with an advanced infotainment system. The touchscreen display provides access to various features, including smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and navigation. The user-friendly interface enhances the overall driving experience.

Advertisement

Smart Connectivity Features

The Alsvin incorporates smart connectivity features to add convenience to the driving experience. Keyless entry, push-button start, and other smart functionalities contribute to a modern and user-friendly driving environment.

Safety Features

Changan prioritizes safety, and the Alsvin reflects this commitment with a range of safety features. The sedan is equipped with airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control, and other safety technologies to ensure the well-being of the occupants.

Also Read

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Latest Price in Pakistan – January 2024
Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Latest Price in Pakistan – January 2024

Toyota has been a household name for decades, and its commitment to...

Fuel Efficiency

Advertisement

The Changan Alsvin places a strong emphasis on fuel efficiency, aligning with the needs of cost-conscious consumers. The efficient engine management system, aerodynamic design, and lightweight construction contribute to competitive fuel economy figures, reducing the overall cost of ownership.

Changan Alsvin 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Changan Alsvin 1.3L MT Comfort

1370 cc, Manual, Petrol

PKR 3,799,000

Changan Alsvin 1.5L DCT Comfort

Advertisement

1480 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 4,349,000

Changan Alsvin 1.5L DCT Lumiere

1480 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 4,549,000
Advertisement

Changan Alsvin 2024 key features

Price39.3 lacs
Body TypeSedan
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)4390 x 1725 x 1490 mm
Ground Clearance151 mm
Displacement1370 – 1480 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power99 – 105 hp
Torque135 – 145 Nm
Boot Space436 L
Kerb Weight1100 – 1120 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage12 – 18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity40 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 KM/H
Tyre Size185/55/R15

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story