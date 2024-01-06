Changan Alsvin 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update 

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Latest Price in Pakistan – January 2024
Changan, a renowned Chinese automaker, has made a significant impact on the Pakistani automotive market with its stylish and feature-packed sedans. The Changan Alsvin, a compact sedan, has garnered attention for its modern design, advanced features, and competitive pricing.
The Changan Alsvin catches the eye with its modern and stylish design. The sedan features sleek lines, a distinctive front grille, and contemporary detailing, giving it a refined and upscale appearance. The design reflects Changan’s commitment to producing cars that not only perform well but also make a statement on the road.
The Alsvin offers a choice of efficient and responsive engine options. The available engines are designed to provide a balance between performance and fuel efficiency, making the sedan suitable for both city commuting and highway driving. The precise engineering ensures a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.
Inside the Changan Alsvin, passengers are greeted with a comfortable and spacious interior. The sedan is designed to provide ample legroom and headroom for both the driver and passengers, ensuring a pleasant journey. Quality materials and thoughtful design contribute to an inviting and refined cabin ambiance.
Keeping pace with modern technology, the Alsvin comes equipped with an advanced infotainment system. The touchscreen display provides access to various features, including smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and navigation. The user-friendly interface enhances the overall driving experience.
The Alsvin incorporates smart connectivity features to add convenience to the driving experience. Keyless entry, push-button start, and other smart functionalities contribute to a modern and user-friendly driving environment.
Changan prioritizes safety, and the Alsvin reflects this commitment with a range of safety features. The sedan is equipped with airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control, and other safety technologies to ensure the well-being of the occupants.
The Changan Alsvin places a strong emphasis on fuel efficiency, aligning with the needs of cost-conscious consumers. The efficient engine management system, aerodynamic design, and lightweight construction contribute to competitive fuel economy figures, reducing the overall cost of ownership.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Changan Alsvin 1.3L MT Comfort
1370 cc, Manual, Petrol
PKR 3,799,000
Changan Alsvin 1.5L DCT Comfort
1480 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 4,349,000
Changan Alsvin 1.5L DCT Lumiere
1480 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 4,549,000
|Price
|39.3 lacs
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|4390 x 1725 x 1490 mm
|Ground Clearance
|151 mm
|Displacement
|1370 – 1480 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|99 – 105 hp
|Torque
|135 – 145 Nm
|Boot Space
|436 L
|Kerb Weight
|1100 – 1120 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|12 – 18 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|185/55/R15
