Changan Alsvin 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update 

Changan, a renowned Chinese automaker, has made a significant impact on the Pakistani automotive market with its stylish and feature-packed sedans. The Changan Alsvin, a compact sedan, has garnered attention for its modern design, advanced features, and competitive pricing.

Modern and stylish design

The Changan Alsvin catches the eye with its modern and stylish design. The sedan features sleek lines, a distinctive front grille, and contemporary detailing, giving it a refined and upscale appearance. The design reflects Changan’s commitment to producing cars that not only perform well but also make a statement on the road.

Efficient Engine Options

The Alsvin offers a choice of efficient and responsive engine options. The available engines are designed to provide a balance between performance and fuel efficiency, making the sedan suitable for both city commuting and highway driving. The precise engineering ensures a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.

Comfortable and spacious interior

Inside the Changan Alsvin, passengers are greeted with a comfortable and spacious interior. The sedan is designed to provide ample legroom and headroom for both the driver and passengers, ensuring a pleasant journey. Quality materials and thoughtful design contribute to an inviting and refined cabin ambiance.

Advanced Infotainment System

Keeping pace with modern technology, the Alsvin comes equipped with an advanced infotainment system. The touchscreen display provides access to various features, including smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and navigation. The user-friendly interface enhances the overall driving experience.

Smart Connectivity Features

The Alsvin incorporates smart connectivity features to add convenience to the driving experience. Keyless entry, push-button start, and other smart functionalities contribute to a modern and user-friendly driving environment.

Safety Features

Changan prioritizes safety, and the Alsvin reflects this commitment with a range of safety features. The sedan is equipped with airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control, and other safety technologies to ensure the well-being of the occupants.

Fuel Efficiency

The Changan Alsvin places a strong emphasis on fuel efficiency, aligning with the needs of cost-conscious consumers. The efficient engine management system, aerodynamic design, and lightweight construction contribute to competitive fuel economy figures, reducing the overall cost of ownership.

Changan Alsvin 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Changan Alsvin 1.3L MT Comfort 1370 cc, Manual, Petrol PKR 3,799,000 Changan Alsvin 1.5L DCT Comfort Advertisement 1480 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 4,349,000 Changan Alsvin 1.5L DCT Lumiere 1480 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 4,549,000

Changan Alsvin 2024 key features

Price 39.3 lacs Body Type Sedan Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 4390 x 1725 x 1490 mm Ground Clearance 151 mm Displacement 1370 – 1480 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 99 – 105 hp Torque 135 – 145 Nm Boot Space 436 L Kerb Weight 1100 – 1120 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 12 – 18 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 KM/H Tyre Size 185/55/R15