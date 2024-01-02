Changan Oshan X7 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Hyundai Elantra 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update
Changan, a prominent name in the automotive industry, has introduced its latest model, the Oshan X7, into the Pakistani market. The Changan Oshan X7 combines style, performance, and advanced features, making it an intriguing option for SUV enthusiasts in the country.
Under the hood, the Changan Oshan X7 packs a powerful engine, delivering a combination of performance and fuel efficiency. The SUV is designed to handle diverse driving conditions, whether you’re navigating city streets or exploring off-road terrain. The responsive engine ensures a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, making the Oshan X7 a versatile choice for various driving preferences.
The Changan Oshan X7 boasts a striking exterior design that reflects modern aesthetics and aerodynamic efficiency. With its bold grille, sleek headlights, and well-defined lines, the SUV exudes a strong and dynamic presence on the road. The body is crafted with attention to detail, showcasing Changan’s commitment to delivering vehicles with a distinct visual appeal.
Step inside the Changan Oshan X7, and you’ll find a spacious and comfortable interior that caters to both the driver and passengers. The SUV is equipped with premium materials, providing a refined touch to the overall cabin ambiance. The intelligent design ensures ample legroom and headspace, enhancing the overall driving experience.
The Changan Oshan X7 comes loaded with advanced features to meet the demands of modern drivers. A user-friendly infotainment system, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a range of connectivity options contribute to a tech-savvy and convenient driving environment. Safety features such as airbags, ABS brakes, and a robust chassis further underscore Changan’s commitment to passenger safety.
Changan understands the importance of fuel efficiency in today’s automotive landscape. The Oshan X7 is engineered to deliver optimal fuel economy without compromising on performance. This makes it a practical choice for individuals who prioritize both cost-effectiveness and environmental considerations.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Changan Oshan X7 Comfort
Automatic (DCT) | Petrol | 1499 cc
PKR 82.99 lacs
Changan Oshan X7 FutureSence
Automatic (DCT) | Petrol | 1499 cc
PKR 89.49 lacs
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4730 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1551 KG
|Overall Width
|1870 mm
|Boot Space
|1407 L
|Overall Height
|1720 mm
|Seating Capacity
|7 persons
|Wheel Base
|2876 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|Single-Turbo
|Displacement
|1499 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-Line
|Horse Power
|185 HP @ 5000 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|–
|Torque
|300 Nm @ 4400 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Direct Fuel Injection
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|220 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (DCT)
|Gearbox
|7 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|11.5m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|225/55/R19
|Wheel Size
|19 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|5 x 140mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|19 in
|Mileage City
|10 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Mileage Highway
|14 KM/L
