Changan Oshan X7 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Changan, a prominent name in the automotive industry, has introduced its latest model, the Oshan X7, into the Pakistani market. The Changan Oshan X7 combines style, performance, and advanced features, making it an intriguing option for SUV enthusiasts in the country.

Engine Performance

Under the hood, the Changan Oshan X7 packs a powerful engine, delivering a combination of performance and fuel efficiency. The SUV is designed to handle diverse driving conditions, whether you’re navigating city streets or exploring off-road terrain. The responsive engine ensures a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, making the Oshan X7 a versatile choice for various driving preferences.

Exterior Design

The Changan Oshan X7 boasts a striking exterior design that reflects modern aesthetics and aerodynamic efficiency. With its bold grille, sleek headlights, and well-defined lines, the SUV exudes a strong and dynamic presence on the road. The body is crafted with attention to detail, showcasing Changan’s commitment to delivering vehicles with a distinct visual appeal.

Interior Comfort and Features

Step inside the Changan Oshan X7, and you’ll find a spacious and comfortable interior that caters to both the driver and passengers. The SUV is equipped with premium materials, providing a refined touch to the overall cabin ambiance. The intelligent design ensures ample legroom and headspace, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Advanced Features

The Changan Oshan X7 comes loaded with advanced features to meet the demands of modern drivers. A user-friendly infotainment system, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a range of connectivity options contribute to a tech-savvy and convenient driving environment. Safety features such as airbags, ABS brakes, and a robust chassis further underscore Changan’s commitment to passenger safety.

Fuel Efficiency

Changan understands the importance of fuel efficiency in today’s automotive landscape. The Oshan X7 is engineered to deliver optimal fuel economy without compromising on performance. This makes it a practical choice for individuals who prioritize both cost-effectiveness and environmental considerations.

Changan Oshan X7 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Changan Oshan X7 Comfort Automatic (DCT) | Petrol | 1499 cc PKR 82.99 lacs Changan Oshan X7 FutureSence Automatic (DCT) | Petrol | 1499 cc PKR 89.49 lacs

Changan Oshan X7 2024 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 4730 mm Kerb Weight 1551 KG Overall Width 1870 mm Boot Space 1407 L Overall Height 1720 mm Seating Capacity 7 persons Wheel Base 2876 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 200 mm Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger Single-Turbo Displacement 1499 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In-Line Horse Power 185 HP @ 5000 RPM Compression Ratio – Torque 300 Nm @ 4400 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System Direct Fuel Injection Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 220 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Automatic (DCT) Gearbox 7 – speed Steering

Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 11.5m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 225/55/R19 Wheel Size 19 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 140mm Spare Tyre Size 19 in Fuel Economy

Mileage City 10 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L Mileage Highway 14 KM/L