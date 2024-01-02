Advertisement
Changan Oshan X7 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Articles
Changan, a prominent name in the automotive industry, has introduced its latest model, the Oshan X7, into the Pakistani market. The Changan Oshan X7 combines style, performance, and advanced features, making it an intriguing option for SUV enthusiasts in the country.

Engine Performance

Under the hood, the Changan Oshan X7 packs a powerful engine, delivering a combination of performance and fuel efficiency. The SUV is designed to handle diverse driving conditions, whether you’re navigating city streets or exploring off-road terrain. The responsive engine ensures a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, making the Oshan X7 a versatile choice for various driving preferences.

Exterior Design

The Changan Oshan X7 boasts a striking exterior design that reflects modern aesthetics and aerodynamic efficiency. With its bold grille, sleek headlights, and well-defined lines, the SUV exudes a strong and dynamic presence on the road. The body is crafted with attention to detail, showcasing Changan’s commitment to delivering vehicles with a distinct visual appeal.

Interior Comfort and Features

Step inside the Changan Oshan X7, and you’ll find a spacious and comfortable interior that caters to both the driver and passengers. The SUV is equipped with premium materials, providing a refined touch to the overall cabin ambiance. The intelligent design ensures ample legroom and headspace, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Advanced Features

The Changan Oshan X7 comes loaded with advanced features to meet the demands of modern drivers. A user-friendly infotainment system, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a range of connectivity options contribute to a tech-savvy and convenient driving environment. Safety features such as airbags, ABS brakes, and a robust chassis further underscore Changan’s commitment to passenger safety.

Fuel Efficiency

Changan understands the importance of fuel efficiency in today’s automotive landscape. The Oshan X7 is engineered to deliver optimal fuel economy without compromising on performance. This makes it a practical choice for individuals who prioritize both cost-effectiveness and environmental considerations.

Changan Oshan X7 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Changan Oshan X7 Comfort

Automatic (DCT)  |  Petrol  |  1499 cc

PKR 82.99 lacs
Changan Oshan X7 FutureSence

Automatic (DCT)  |  Petrol  |  1499 cc

PKR 89.49 lacs

Changan Oshan X7 2024 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4730 mm
Kerb Weight1551 KG
Overall Width1870 mm
Boot Space1407 L
Overall Height1720 mm
Seating Capacity7 persons
Wheel Base2876 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance200 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerSingle-Turbo
Displacement1499 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-Line
Horse Power185 HP @ 5000 RPM
Compression Ratio
Torque300 Nm @ 4400 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemDirect Fuel Injection
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed220 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (DCT)
Gearbox7 – speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius11.5m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesVentilated Disc
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size225/55/R19
Wheel Size19 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 140mm
Spare Tyre Size19 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City10 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity55 L
Mileage Highway14 KM/L
