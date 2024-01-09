Advertisement
Chicken and egg latest prices in Pakistan

Chicken and egg latest prices in Pakistan

Articles
Chicken and egg latest prices in Pakistan

Chicken and egg latest prices in Pakistan

Recent changes in the market have brought notable shifts in the prices of broiler chicken and farm eggs. Broiler chicken meat, per kilogram, has experienced a significant reduction, plummeting by Rs. 22 to reach Rs. 580 in the city’s open market.

Live broiler chicken prices have also seen a decrease, now standing at Rs. 400 after a Rs. 15 drop.

On the flip side, farm egg prices have encountered a modest increase, rising by an additional 2 rupees to reach Rs. 388 per dozen on a per-kilogram basis.

These fluctuations are anticipated to have an impact on both consumers and the poultry industry.

With inflation already taking a toll on citizens, particularly affecting the prices of essential items, these market changes add another layer to the economic challenges faced by the public.

