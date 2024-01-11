Chicken and egg prices in Pakistan

Recent changes in the market have brought notable shifts in the prices of broiler chicken and farm eggs. Broiler chicken meat, per kilogram, has experienced a significant reduction, plummeting by Rs. 22 to reach Rs. 580 in the city’s open market.

Live broiler chicken prices have also seen a decrease, now standing at Rs. 400 after a Rs. 15 drop.

On the flip side, farm egg prices have encountered a modest increase, rising by an additional 2 rupees to reach Rs. 388 per dozen on a per-kilogram basis.

These fluctuations are anticipated to have an impact on both consumers and the poultry industry.

With inflation already taking a toll on citizens, particularly affecting the prices of essential items, these market changes add another layer to the economic challenges faced by the public.

Advertisement

Also Read Punjab declares additional winter holidays for specific students Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has declared an additional week-long...